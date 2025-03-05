© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

March 4, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7177 | 55m 33s

Alexander Vindman on the latest regarding the Russia-Ukraine war and his new book "The Folly of Realism." Dr. Mary T. Bassett on how sweeping cuts in the U.S. will impact American healthcare. Gracelin Baskaran, director of the Critical Minerals Security Program at CSIS, on "a new era of minerals diplomacy."

Aired: 03/03/25
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
March 5, 2025
Rep. Seth Moulton; Marty Baron; Elaine Weiss
Episode: S2025 E7178 | 55:45
Watch 18:18
Amanpour and Company
How Underground Schools Across the South Built the Civil Rights Movement
Elaine Weiss discusses her new book "Spell Freedom."
Clip: S2025 E7178 | 18:18
Watch 17:03
Amanpour and Company
The U.S.- Ukraine Minerals Deal: How Rare Earths Are Reshaping Geopolitics
Gracelin Baskaran joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7177 | 17:03
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
March 3, 2025
Sir Malcolm Rifkind; Alexander Stubb; Nataliya Gumenyuk
Episode: S2025 E7176 | 55:44
Watch 4:47
Amanpour and Company
Former UK Foreign Secretary Reacts to Trump-Zelensky Oval Office Clash
Sir Malcolm Rifkind reacts to Trump and Zelensky's Oval Office argument.
Clip: S2025 E7176 | 4:47
Watch 18:02
Amanpour and Company
Trump’s Anti-Trans Orders Are “Ultimately Going to Harm Us All,” Says Expert
Chase Strangio joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7175 | 18:02
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
February 28, 2025
Marc Short; Joe Murphy and Stephen Kunken; Chase Strangio
Episode: S2025 E7175 | 55:47
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
February 27, 2025
Sir Peter Westmacott; Oleksii Reznikov; David Kessler
Episode: S2025 E7174 | 55:36
Watch 17:32
Amanpour and Company
Plane Crashes, Wildfires, War: Processing Grief in a World of Constant Crises
David Kessler discusses how to grieve in a world of constant crises.
Clip: S2025 E7174 | 17:32
Watch 18:13
Amanpour and Company
Fmr. Navy Commander on Trump’s Purge of the Pentagon
Theodore R. Johnson joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7173 | 18:13
