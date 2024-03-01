© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

March 4, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6176 | 55m 53s

Former Israeli PM Ehud Barak analyzes Israel's handling of the war. Daiana Al-Bukhari is a displaced Palestinian now living in Rafah and joins the show. The Supreme Court has ruled to keep Trump on the CO primary ballot. Susan Glasser analyzes the implications. Reiko Hillyer traces the changes in America's prison systems throughout the 20th century in her new book, "A Wall Is Just a Wall."

Aired: 03/03/24
Watch 5:57
Amanpour and Company
Life in Rafah: "We Are Humans, We Deserve a Better Life"
Displaced Palestinian Daiana Al-Bukhari joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6176 | 5:57
Watch 17:38
Amanpour and Company
Is Redemption a Human Right? Tracking the Demise of Clemency
"A Wall Is Just a Wall" author Reiko Hillyer joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6176 | 17:38
Watch 5:38
Amanpour and Company
Former Israeli PM Barak Criticizes Netanyahu's Leadership
Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6176 | 5:38
Watch 18:23
Amanpour and Company
The Untold Story of the Race to Record “We Are the World”
Bao Nguyen and Tom Bahler discuss the documentary "The Greatest Night in Pop.”
Clip: S2024 E6175 | 18:23
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 1, 2024
Mikhail Fishman; Hisham Matar; Bao Nguyen; Tom Bahler
Episode: S2024 E6175 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
February 29, 2024
Mark Regev; Kara Swisher; Marie Arana; Josh Paul
Episode: S2024 E6174 | 55:53
Watch 18:20
Amanpour and Company
Are Latinos Worried About the Immigration Crisis?
"LatinoLand" author Marie Arana joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6174 | 18:20
Watch 5:19
Amanpour and Company
Top Netanyahu Adviser Responds to Deadly Gaza Aid Incident
Mark Regev, Special Adviser to the Israeli Prime Minister, joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6174 | 5:19
Watch 18:03
Amanpour and Company
“Living and Dying in a Country of Arms”
Dr. Jonathan Metzl discusses his new book "What We've Become."
Clip: S2024 E6173 | 18:03
Watch 17:37
Amanpour and Company
Biden’s Fight to Restore American Foreign Policy Post-Trump
Alexander Ward joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6172 | 17:37
