© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is benefit for member through
Sign-In
Amanpour and Company

March 30, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 5195 | 55m 38s

Barbados PM Mia Mottley and her climate envoy are pushing the Bridgetown Initiative to help contain, and pay for, climate change damage in developing countries. The U.S. -- the richest country in the world -- has a higher rate of poverty than any other advanced democracy. Author Matthew Desmond discusses. Gilbert and George have opened a permanent exhibition space dedicated to to their work.

Aired: 03/29/23
March 30, 2023
Extras
Matthew Desmond on America’s Poverty Crisis
Watch 17:04
Amanpour and Company
Matthew Desmond on America’s Poverty Crisis
Matthew Desmond joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5195 | 17:04
Rep. Maxwell Frost: Florida Govt. Abusing Its Powers
Watch 18:24
Amanpour and Company
Rep. Maxwell Frost: Florida Govt. Abusing Its Powers
Rep. Maxwell Frost joins the program.
Clip: S2023 E5194 | 18:24
March 29, 2023
Watch 55:04
Amanpour and Company
March 29, 2023
Chris Van Hollen; Emine Dzhaparova; Rep. Maxwell Frost
Episode: S2023 E5194 | 55:04
Fmr US Amb to Israel: Judicial Reform Compromise “Difficult"
Watch 18:14
Amanpour and Company
Fmr US Amb to Israel: Judicial Reform Compromise “Difficult"
Martin Indyk joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5193 | 18:14
March 28, 2023
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
March 28, 2023
Dr. Joseph Sakran; Martin Indyk; Boris Becker and Alex Gibney
Episode: S2023 E5193 | 55:37
Michael Specter on "Higher Animals" & the Biotech Revolution
Watch 18:01
Amanpour and Company
Michael Specter on "Higher Animals" & the Biotech Revolution
Author Michael Specter discusses his book "Higher Animals."
Clip: S2023 E5192 | 18:01
March 27, 2023
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
March 27, 2023
Hadas Gold; Tzipi Livni; Sophie Pedder; Peter Westmacott; Michael Specter
Episode: S2023 E5192 | 55:22
Financial Expert on the Collapse of SVB and Credit Suisse
Watch 17:57
Amanpour and Company
Financial Expert on the Collapse of SVB and Credit Suisse
William D. Cohan joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5191 | 17:57
March 24, 2023
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
March 24, 2023
Alex Stamos; Mike Chinoy; William D. Cohan
Episode: S2023 E5191 | 55:38
Fmr. Google CEO Eric Schmidt on the AI Revolution
Watch 17:52
Amanpour and Company
Fmr. Google CEO Eric Schmidt on the AI Revolution
Eric Schmidt discusses artificial intelligence.
Clip: S2023 E5190 | 17:52
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
March 29, 2023
Watch 55:04
Amanpour and Company
March 29, 2023
Chris Van Hollen; Emine Dzhaparova; Rep. Maxwell Frost
Episode: S2023 E5194 | 55:04
March 28, 2023
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
March 28, 2023
Dr. Joseph Sakran; Martin Indyk; Boris Becker and Alex Gibney
Episode: S2023 E5193 | 55:37
March 27, 2023
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
March 27, 2023
Hadas Gold; Tzipi Livni; Sophie Pedder; Peter Westmacott; Michael Specter
Episode: S2023 E5192 | 55:22
March 24, 2023
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
March 24, 2023
Alex Stamos; Mike Chinoy; William D. Cohan
Episode: S2023 E5191 | 55:38
March 23, 2023
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
March 23, 2023
Daniel Ellsberg; Yusuf/Cat Stevens; Eric Schmidt
Episode: S2023 E5190 | 55:37
March 22, 2023
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
March 22, 2023
Oleksandra Matviichuk; Imara Jones; “Behayshta”; Orzala Nemat; Rina Amiri
Episode: S2023 E5189 | 55:22
March 21, 2023
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
March 21, 2023
Karim Khan; Neda Sharghi; Sarah McCammon; John Kirby
Episode: S2023 E5188 | 55:22
March 20, 2023
Watch 55:25
Amanpour and Company
March 20, 2023
Vladimir Milov and Michael Beckley; Ghaith Abdul-Ahad; Melvyn Leffler
Episode: S2023 E5187 | 55:25
March 17, 2023
Watch 55:16
Amanpour and Company
March 17, 2023
Lynsey Addario; Wesaam Al-Badry; Peniley Ramirez; Vincent Lloyd
Episode: S2023 E5186 | 55:16
March 16, 2023
Watch 55:31
Amanpour and Company
March 16, 2023
Stephen Hadley; F. Murray Abraham; Stephani Sutherland and Tara Ghormley
Episode: S2023 E5185 | 55:31