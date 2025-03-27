© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

March 28, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7195 | 55m 47s

Author Colum McCann on his highly anticipated new book "Twist." As "The Sound of Music" celebrates its 60th birthday, we look back on Christiane's 2019 conversation with Hollywood pantheon Julie Andrews. Former editor of Vanity Fair Graydon Carter on his new memoir "When the Going Was Good."

Aired: 03/27/25
Watch 16:57
Amanpour and Company
Graydon Carter on Donald Trump, Anna Wintour and the Golden Age of Magazines
Graydon Carter joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7195 | 16:57
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
March 27, 2025
Vincent Warren; Michael Lewis; W. Kamau Bell; Jessica Chen Weiss
Episode: S2025 E7194 | 55:47
Watch 18:36
Amanpour and Company
Tariffs, Taiwan & Trump 2.0: What's Next for U.S.-China Relations?
Professor of China Studies Jessica Chen Weiss discusses the latest in U.S.-China relations.
Clip: S2025 E7194 | 18:36
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
March 26, 2025
Chuck Hagel; Antonio Costa; Jason Stanley
Episode: S2025 E7193 | 55:47
Watch 19:11
Amanpour and Company
EXCLUSIVE: “How Fascism Works” Author Jason Stanley Plans to Leave the U.S.
Jason Stanley joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7193 | 19:11
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
March 25, 2025
Baiba Braže; Makena Kelly; Shaima Al-Obaidi; Clay Risen
Episode: S2025 E7192 | 55:47
Watch 18:27
Amanpour and Company
The New Red Scare? Historian on McCarthyism and Parallels to Today
Clay Risen discusses his new book "Red Scare."
Clip: S2025 E7192 | 18:27
Watch 18:21
Amanpour and Company
“The Calling:” A Look Inside the Emotional Journey of Medical School
Asako Gladsjo and Dr. Le’Shauna Phinazee join the show.
Clip: S2025 E7191 | 18:21
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
March 24, 2025
Dara Massicot; Özgür Özel; Olivia Hill; Asako Gladsjo and Dr. Le’Shauna Phinazee
Episode: S2025 E7191 | 55:47
Watch 55:16
Amanpour and Company
March 21, 2025
David Miliband; Omar El Akkad; Carrie Besnette Hauser
Episode: S2025 E7190 | 55:16
