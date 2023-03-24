© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

March 27, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 5192 | 55m 22s

A stunning display of resistance in Israel may have stopped Prime Minister Netanyahu’s plans to weaken the judiciary—at least for now. Correspondent Hadas Gold and former Israeli foreign minister Tzipi Livni weigh in on the unrest in the country. Journalist Sophie Pedder and former ambassador Peter Westmacott discuss strikes in France. Michael Specter discusses his audiobook "Higher Animals."

Aired: 03/26/23
March 27, 2023
Michael Specter on "Higher Animals" & the Biotech Revolution
Amanpour and Company
Michael Specter on "Higher Animals" & the Biotech Revolution
Author Michael Specter discusses his book "Higher Animals."
Clip: S2023 E5192 | 18:01
March 24, 2023
Amanpour and Company
March 24, 2023
Alex Stamos; Mike Chinoy; William D. Cohan
Episode: S2023 E5191 | 55:38
Financial Expert on the Collapse of SVB and Credit Suisse
Amanpour and Company
Financial Expert on the Collapse of SVB and Credit Suisse
William D. Cohan joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5191 | 17:57
Fmr. Google CEO Eric Schmidt on the AI Revolution
Amanpour and Company
Fmr. Google CEO Eric Schmidt on the AI Revolution
Eric Schmidt discusses artificial intelligence.
Clip: S2023 E5190 | 17:52
March 23, 2023
Amanpour and Company
March 23, 2023
Daniel Ellsberg; Yusuf/Cat Stevens; Eric Schmidt
Episode: S2023 E5190 | 55:37
March 22, 2023
Amanpour and Company
March 22, 2023
Oleksandra Matviichuk; Imara Jones; “Behayshta”; Orzala Nemat; Rina Amiri
Episode: S2023 E5189 | 55:22
Over 400 Anti-LGBTQ Bills Proposed in 2023
Amanpour and Company
Over 400 Anti-LGBTQ Bills Proposed in 2023
Imara Jones joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5189 | 18:21
March 21, 2023
Amanpour and Company
March 21, 2023
Karim Khan; Neda Sharghi; Sarah McCammon; John Kirby
Episode: S2023 E5188 | 55:22
Sarah McCammon on Reproductive Rights in the U.S.
Amanpour and Company
Sarah McCammon on Reproductive Rights in the U.S.
NPR correspondent Sarah McCammon joins the program.
Clip: S2023 E5188 | 16:41
Did Pres. Bush’s Invasion of Iraq Pave the Way for Trump?
Amanpour and Company
Did Pres. Bush’s Invasion of Iraq Pave the Way for Trump?
Professor Melvyn Leffler joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5187 | 17:54
