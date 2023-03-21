© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

March 22, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 5189 | 55m 22s

Christiane speaks with the head of Ukraine’s Center for Civil Liberties. Imara Jones breaks down what’s behind the onslaught of anti-LGBTQ laws across America and around the world. "Behayshta," an 18-year-old from the north Afghanistan, joins the show. Activist and scholar Orzala Nemat and U.S. Special Envoy for Afghan Women, Girls, and Human Rights Rina Amiri discuss the plight of Afghan women.

Aired: 03/21/23
March 22, 2023
Extras
Over 400 Anti-LGBTQ Bills Proposed in 2023
Watch 18:21
Amanpour and Company
Over 400 Anti-LGBTQ Bills Proposed in 2023
Imara Jones joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5189 | 18:21
March 21, 2023
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
March 21, 2023
Karim Khan; Neda Sharghi; Sarah McCammon; John Kirby
Episode: S2023 E5188 | 55:22
Sarah McCammon on Reproductive Rights in the U.S.
Watch 16:41
Amanpour and Company
Sarah McCammon on Reproductive Rights in the U.S.
NPR correspondent Sarah McCammon joins the program.
Clip: S2023 E5188 | 16:41
Did Pres. Bush’s Invasion of Iraq Pave the Way for Trump?
Watch 17:54
Amanpour and Company
Did Pres. Bush’s Invasion of Iraq Pave the Way for Trump?
Professor Melvyn Leffler joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5187 | 17:54
March 20, 2023
Watch 55:25
Amanpour and Company
March 20, 2023
Vladimir Milov and Michael Beckley; Ghaith Abdul-Ahad; Melvyn Leffler
Episode: S2023 E5187 | 55:25
Prof. Vincent Lloyd on Anti-Blackness and Anti-Racism
Watch 18:05
Amanpour and Company
Prof. Vincent Lloyd on Anti-Blackness and Anti-Racism
Professor Vincent Lloyd discusses his recent article.
Clip: S2023 E5186 | 18:05
March 17, 2023
Watch 55:16
Amanpour and Company
March 17, 2023
Lynsey Addario; Wesaam Al-Badry; Peniley Ramirez; Vincent Lloyd
Episode: S2023 E5186 | 55:16
March 16, 2023
Watch 55:31
Amanpour and Company
March 16, 2023
Stephen Hadley; F. Murray Abraham; Stephani Sutherland and Tara Ghormley
Episode: S2023 E5185 | 55:31
New Research on Long COVID
Watch 17:53
Amanpour and Company
New Research on Long COVID
Stephani Sutherland and Tara Ghormley join the show.
Clip: S2023 E5185 | 17:53
Over 70K Afghan Allies in U.S. Are at Risk of Deportation
Watch 18:12
Amanpour and Company
Over 70K Afghan Allies in U.S. Are at Risk of Deportation
Krish Vignarajah discusses the situation of Afghan evacuees in the U.S.
Clip: S2023 E5184 | 18:12
