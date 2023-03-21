March 22, 2023

Christiane speaks with the head of Ukraine’s Center for Civil Liberties. Imara Jones breaks down what’s behind the onslaught of anti-LGBTQ laws across America and around the world. "Behayshta," an 18-year-old from the north Afghanistan, joins the show. Activist and scholar Orzala Nemat and U.S. Special Envoy for Afghan Women, Girls, and Human Rights Rina Amiri discuss the plight of Afghan women.