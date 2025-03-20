© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

March 21, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7190 | 55m 16s

David Miliband, President of the International Rescue Committee, discusses the lives at risk from government cuts to USAID. Journalist Omar El Akkad calls attention to suffering in Gaza in his book “One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This.” Carrie Besnette Hauser, President and CEO of the Trust for Public Land, discusses the impact of funding cuts on our public spaces.

Aired: 03/20/25
Amanpour and Company
“We Are Worried:” The Future of Public Land Under Trump
Carrie Hauser, the President of Trust for Public Land, discusses the importance of public spaces.
Amanpour and Company
“A Tide of Suffering and Death:” NYT’s Nicholas Kristof on Musk’s USAID Cuts
Nicholas Kristof joins the show.
Amanpour and Company
March 20, 2025
Maja Stojanovic; Stephen Graham; Nicholas Kristof
Amanpour and Company
March 19, 2025
Celeste A. Wallander; Greg Swenson; John Green
Amanpour and Company
“Everything Is Tuberculosis” John Green on Funding Cuts & the Fight to End TB
John Green discusses his new book "Everything Is Tuberculosis.”
Amanpour and Company
“Abundance:” Ezra Klein & Derek Thompson’s Bold Vision for Democrats
Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson join the show.
Amanpour and Company
March 18, 2025
Jeremy Diamond; Olga Cherevko; Oleksiy Goncharenko; Simon Harris; Derek Thompson and Ezra Klein
Amanpour and Company
Trump Targets Law Firms in a Series of Executive Orders
Mary McCord discusses Donald Trump's Executive Orders cracking down on prominent law firms.
Amanpour and Company
March 17, 2025
Gavin Kelleher; Elizabeth Goitein; Noubar Afeyan; Mary McCord
Amanpour and Company
March 14, 2025
Kaja Kallas; Mikhail Zygar; Jonathan D. Cohen
Amanpour and Company
March 20, 2025
Maja Stojanovic; Stephen Graham; Nicholas Kristof
Amanpour and Company
March 19, 2025
Celeste A. Wallander; Greg Swenson; John Green
Amanpour and Company
March 18, 2025
Jeremy Diamond; Olga Cherevko; Oleksiy Goncharenko; Simon Harris; Derek Thompson and Ezra Klein
Amanpour and Company
March 17, 2025
Gavin Kelleher; Elizabeth Goitein; Noubar Afeyan; Mary McCord
Amanpour and Company
March 14, 2025
Kaja Kallas; Mikhail Zygar; Jonathan D. Cohen
Amanpour and Company
March 13, 2025
Gordon Sondland; Baher Azmy; Farnaz Fassihi; Eric Lascelles
Amanpour and Company
March 12, 2025
Kurt Volker; Cecillia Wang; Scott Galloway
Amanpour and Company
March 11, 2025
Richard Clarida; Alina Polyakova; Winnie Byanyima; Dr. Ashish Jha
Amanpour and Company
March 10, 2025
Adm. James Stavridis (Ret.); Rim Turkmani; Ann Olivarius; Reid Hoffman
Amanpour and Company
March 7, 2025
David Pressman; Basel Adra; Yuval Abraham; Rick Steves
