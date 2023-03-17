© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is benefit for member through
Sign-In
Amanpour and Company

March 20, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 5187 | 55m 25s

Russia’s former deputy minister of energy Vladimir Milov joins the show alongside former Pentagon official Michael Beckley. It’s 20 years since the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq. Ghaith Abdul-Ahad's "A Stranger in Your Own City" paints a tragic picture of a country destroyed by war. Melvyn Leffler raises the issues of responsibility and accountability in his book, "Confronting Saddam Hussein."

Aired: 03/19/23
March 20, 2023
Extras
Did Pres. Bush’s Invasion of Iraq Pave the Way for Trump?
Watch 17:54
Amanpour and Company
Did Pres. Bush’s Invasion of Iraq Pave the Way for Trump?
Professor Melvyn Leffler joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5187 | 17:54
March 17, 2023
Watch 55:16
Amanpour and Company
March 17, 2023
Lynsey Addario; Wesaam Al-Badry; Peniley Ramirez; Vincent Lloyd
Episode: S2023 E5186 | 55:16
Prof. Vincent Lloyd on Anti-Blackness and Anti-Racism
Watch 18:05
Amanpour and Company
Prof. Vincent Lloyd on Anti-Blackness and Anti-Racism
Professor Vincent Lloyd discusses his recent article.
Clip: S2023 E5186 | 18:05
March 16, 2023
Watch 55:31
Amanpour and Company
March 16, 2023
Stephen Hadley; F. Murray Abraham; Stephani Sutherland and Tara Ghormley
Episode: S2023 E5185 | 55:31
New Research on Long COVID
Watch 17:53
Amanpour and Company
New Research on Long COVID
Stephani Sutherland and Tara Ghormley join the show.
Clip: S2023 E5185 | 17:53
Over 70K Afghan Allies in U.S. Are at Risk of Deportation
Watch 18:12
Amanpour and Company
Over 70K Afghan Allies in U.S. Are at Risk of Deportation
Krish Vignarajah discusses the situation of Afghan evacuees in the U.S.
Clip: S2023 E5184 | 18:12
March 15, 2023
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
March 15, 2023
Efraim Halevy; Aaron David Miller; Victor Gao; Krish Vignarajah
Episode: S2023 E5184 | 55:37
March 14, 2023
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
March 14, 2023
Kaja Kallas; Betsey Stevenson and James Jacoby; Adam Gopnik
Episode: S2023 E5183 | 55:37
Can You Become a Master? Adam Gopnik Says Try It
Watch 17:43
Amanpour and Company
Can You Become a Master? Adam Gopnik Says Try It
Adam Gopnik joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5183 | 17:43
March 13, 2023
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
March 13, 2023
Bill Richardson; Tara Tahbaz; Alexander Betts; Dr. Fatima Cody Stanford
Episode: S2023 E5182 | 55:37
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
March 17, 2023
Watch 55:16
Amanpour and Company
March 17, 2023
Lynsey Addario; Wesaam Al-Badry; Peniley Ramirez; Vincent Lloyd
Episode: S2023 E5186 | 55:16
March 16, 2023
Watch 55:31
Amanpour and Company
March 16, 2023
Stephen Hadley; F. Murray Abraham; Stephani Sutherland and Tara Ghormley
Episode: S2023 E5185 | 55:31
March 15, 2023
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
March 15, 2023
Efraim Halevy; Aaron David Miller; Victor Gao; Krish Vignarajah
Episode: S2023 E5184 | 55:37
March 14, 2023
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
March 14, 2023
Kaja Kallas; Betsey Stevenson and James Jacoby; Adam Gopnik
Episode: S2023 E5183 | 55:37
March 13, 2023
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
March 13, 2023
Bill Richardson; Tara Tahbaz; Alexander Betts; Dr. Fatima Cody Stanford
Episode: S2023 E5182 | 55:37
March 10, 2023
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
March 10, 2023
Sarah Longwell and Jay Rosen; iLe; Jamie Metzl
Episode: S2023 E5181 | 55:37
March 9. 2023
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
March 9. 2023
Siamak Namazi; Vali Nasr; Michael R. Gordon
Episode: S2023 E5180 | 55:37
March 8, 2023
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
March 8, 2023
Fiona Hill; Mahnaz Afkhami; Andrew Delbanco
Episode: S2023 E5179 | 55:37
March 7, 2023
Watch 55:08
Amanpour and Company
March 7, 2023
Alejandro Mayorkas; Gabrielius Landsbergis; Adrienne LaFrance
Episode: S2023 E5178 | 55:08
March 6, 2023
Watch 55:26
Amanpour and Company
March 6, 2023
Mike Mullen; Jing Tsu; Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett
Episode: S2023 E5177 | 55:26