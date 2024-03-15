© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is benefit for member through
Sign-In
Amanpour and Company

March 18, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6186 | 55m 53s

Richard Haass on Putin's re-election and how the U.S. might approach its bilateral relations with Israel at a time when over 31,000 people have died in Gaza. Andrew Weissmann on his new book "The Trump Indictments" and what lies ahead as the 2024 U.S. Presidential election approaches. In his new book “2020" Eric Klinenberg examines the events of 2020 through the eyes of seven New Yorkers.

Aired: 03/17/24
Extras
Watch 6:10
Amanpour and Company
Andrew Weissmann on "The Trump Indictments"
Andrew Weissmann joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6186 | 6:10
Watch 18:06
Amanpour and Company
2020: A Look at the Year That Changed Everything
Eric Klinenberg joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6186 | 18:06
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 15, 2024
Dahlia Scheindlin; Paul Simon; Alex Gibney; Cass R. Sunstein
Episode: S2024 E6185 | 55:53
Watch 17:53
Amanpour and Company
Mass Shootings, Racism, and more: The Dangers of Habituation
Cass Sunstein on his new book "Look Again: The Power of Noticing What Was Always There."
Clip: S2024 E6185 | 17:53
Watch 55:33
Amanpour and Company
March 14, 2024
John Sullivan; Sayeeda Warsi and David Baddiel; Claire Wardle and Sam Gregory
Episode: S2024 E6184 | 55:33
Watch 18:35
Amanpour and Company
How AI-Generated Content Is Impacting Elections
Misinformation experts Sam Gregory and Claire Wardle join the show.
Clip: S2024 E6184 | 18:35
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 13, 2024
Dara Massicot; Rod Nordland; Bill Kristol
Episode: S2024 E6183 | 55:53
Watch 16:25
Amanpour and Company
Bill Kristol: Trump’s “Authoritarian Vision” for a 2nd Term
Bill Kristol, Editor-at-Large of the Bulwark discusses the 2024 election.
Clip: S2024 E6183 | 16:25
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
March 12, 2024
Monique Clesca and Ambassador Pamela White; Dr. Cornelia Griggs; Josh Tyrangiel
Episode: S2024 E6182 | 55:43
Watch 17:44
Amanpour and Company
Josh Tyrangiel: “Let AI Remake the Whole U.S. Government"
Josh Tyrangiel joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6182 | 17:44
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 15, 2024
Dahlia Scheindlin; Paul Simon; Alex Gibney; Cass R. Sunstein
Episode: S2024 E6185 | 55:53
Watch 55:33
Amanpour and Company
March 14, 2024
John Sullivan; Sayeeda Warsi and David Baddiel; Claire Wardle and Sam Gregory
Episode: S2024 E6184 | 55:33
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 13, 2024
Dara Massicot; Rod Nordland; Bill Kristol
Episode: S2024 E6183 | 55:53
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
March 12, 2024
Monique Clesca and Ambassador Pamela White; Dr. Cornelia Griggs; Josh Tyrangiel
Episode: S2024 E6182 | 55:43
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 11, 2024
Queen Rania al Abdullah; Steve Coll; Rex Chapman
Episode: S2024 E6181 | 55:53
Watch 55:39
Amanpour and Company
March 8, 2024
Anat Shenker-Osorio; Rachel Cockerell; Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie; Charan Ranganath
Episode: S2024 E6180 | 55:39
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 7, 2024
Chen Almog-Goldstein; Suzanne Nossel
Episode: S2024 E6179 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 6, 2024
Fania Oz-Salzberger; Sophia Scott and Arab Barghouthi; Mona Charen
Episode: S2024 E6178 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 5, 2024
Mohammad Shtayyeh; Dalia Hatuqa; Oren Persico; Marcela Valdes
Episode: S2024 E6177 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 4, 2024
Ehud Barak; Daiana Al-Bukhari; Susan Glasser; Reiko Hillyer
Episode: S2024 E6176 | 55:53