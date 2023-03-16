© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

March 17, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 5186 | 55m 16s

Photographer Lynsey Addario and artist Wesaam Al-Badry reflect on the 20 year anniversary of the U.S. invasion of Iraq. Peniley Ramirez, executive director of Futuro Investigates, discusses the recent kidnapping of four Americans in Mexico. Vincent Lloyd reflects on the anti-racism movement.

Aired: 03/16/23
March 17, 2023
