Amanpour and Company

March 14, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6184 | 55m 33s

Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan discusses Putin’s rule and the danger of waning U.S. support for Ukraine. Baroness Sayeeda Warsi and David Baddiel join the show to discuss their new podcast, “A Muslim and a Jew Go There." Deepfakes are infiltrating the 2024 election cycle. Just how will this impact voters? Misinformation experts Sam Gregory and Claire Wardle discuss what’s at stake.

Aired: 03/13/24
