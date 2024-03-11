© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

March 12, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6182 | 55m 43s

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry has announced that he will resign. Monique Clesca and Ambassador Pamela White join to discuss. Four years after WHO declared the coronavirus a global pandemic, Dr. Cornelia Griggs discusses her new memoir, "The Sky Was Falling." Josh Tyrangiel joins Walter Isaacson to discuss his latest piece: "Let AI Remake the Whole U.S. Government (and Save the Country)."

Aired: 03/11/24
Watch 17:44
Amanpour and Company
Josh Tyrangiel: “Let AI Remake the Whole U.S. Government"
Josh Tyrangiel joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6182 | 17:44
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 11, 2024
Queen Rania al Abdullah; Steve Coll; Rex Chapman
Episode: S2024 E6181 | 55:53
Watch 6:09
Amanpour and Company
Queen of Jordan on the Food Crisis in Gaza
Queen Rania al Abdullah of Jordan discusses the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
Clip: S2024 E6181 | 6:09
Watch 18:12
Amanpour and Company
Former NBA Star Rex Chapman on Addiction and Recovery
Rex Chapman discusses his new book "It's Hard for Me to Live with Me."
Clip: S2024 E6181 | 18:12
Watch 17:38
Amanpour and Company
Memory Expert on Biden, Trump, and the Stereotypes of Aging
Charan Ranganath joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6180 | 17:38
Watch 55:39
Amanpour and Company
March 8, 2024
Anat Shenker-Osorio; Rachel Cockerell; Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie; Charan Ranganath
Episode: S2024 E6180 | 55:39
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 7, 2024
Chen Almog-Goldstein; Suzanne Nossel
Episode: S2024 E6179 | 55:53
Watch 18:13
Amanpour and Company
“The Real Culture Wars” Between Democracy and Autocracy
Suzanne Nossel discusses her latest essay on how culture can shape the world order.
Clip: S2024 E6179 | 18:13
Watch 18:32
Amanpour and Company
Why Alabama IVF Ruling Has Split the GOP
Mona Charen joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6178 | 18:32
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 6, 2024
Fania Oz-Salzberger; Sophia Scott and Arab Barghouthi; Mona Charen
Episode: S2024 E6178 | 55:53
