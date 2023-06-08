© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

June 9, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 5246 | 55m 36s

John Kirby from the National Security Council on Pres. Trump's latest indictment and the latest on the war in Ukraine. Legal analyst Carrie Cordero dives deeper into Trump's indictment in Miami. Governor Chris Sununu (R-NH) discusses the landscape of the Republican primaries. Sports Illustrated writer Jon Wertheim talks about Suadi Arabia's attempt at renewing its image with new sports leagues.

Aired: 06/08/23
Gov Sununu: “We've Got to Make Sure Trump Isn’t the Nominee"
Governor Chris Sununu (R-NH) discusses the Republican primary field.
The Lasting Effects of Segregated Housing
Leah Rothstein and Richard Rothstein join the show.
Haiti on the Brink: “The Entire Country Is in Agony”
Dr. Jean Pape discusses the dire situation in Haiti.
How Valuing Natural Assets Might Solve the Climate Crisis
Paula DiPerna joins the show.
"Never Have I Ever" Star on The Fourth and Final Season
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan joins the show.
The Silent Suffering of Caregivers
Emily Kenway discusses her new book "Who Cares."
