© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is benefit for member through
Sign-In
Amanpour and Company

June 8, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 5245 | 55m 37s

Sen. Chris Coons and Republican colleague Kevin Cramer recently introduced a bill that will lay the groundwork for America’s first carbon border tax. In his new book "Break the Wheel: Ending the Cycle of Police Violence," Keith Ellison takes us along his path to justice. "Just Action" co-authors Richard and Leah Rothstein explore ways that communities might undo decades of legalized segregation.

Aired: 06/07/23
Extras
Watch 18:10
Amanpour and Company
The Lasting Effects of Segregated Housing
Leah Rothstein and Richard Rothstein join the show.
Clip: S2023 E5245 | 18:10
Watch 17:45
Amanpour and Company
Haiti on the Brink: “The Entire Country Is in Agony”
Dr. Jean Pape discusses the dire situation in Haiti.
Clip: S2023 E5244 | 17:45
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
June 7, 2023
Will Hurd; Dr. Jean Pape; Rufus Wainwright
Episode: S2023 E5244 | 55:37
Watch 55:10
Amanpour and Company
June 6, 2023
Andriy Zagorodnyuk; Bidisha Mamata and Mark Landler; Paula DiPerna; Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
Episode: S2023 E5243 | 55:10
Watch 18:08
Amanpour and Company
How Valuing Natural Assets Might Solve the Climate Crisis
Paula DiPerna joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5243 | 18:08
Watch 5:10
Amanpour and Company
"Never Have I Ever" Star on The Fourth and Final Season
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5243 | 5:10
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
June 5, 2023
Kori Schake; Steve Buscemi; Dr. Barbara Van Dahlen; Emily Kenway; Liam & Kristi Hendriks
Episode: S2023 E5242 | 55:36
Watch 18:24
Amanpour and Company
The Silent Suffering of Caregivers
Emily Kenway discusses her new book "Who Cares."
Clip: S2023 E5242 | 18:24
Watch 17:58
Amanpour and Company
Chef José Andrés Launches New Institute to Tackle the Global
José Andrés joins to discuss his plans to tackle global food insecurity.
Clip: S2023 E5241 | 17:58
Watch 55:26
Amanpour and Company
June 2, 2023
Pekka Haavisto; José Carlos Zamora; José Andrés; Lin-Manuel Miranda
Episode: S2023 E5241 | 55:26
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
June 7, 2023
Will Hurd; Dr. Jean Pape; Rufus Wainwright
Episode: S2023 E5244 | 55:37
Watch 55:10
Amanpour and Company
June 6, 2023
Andriy Zagorodnyuk; Bidisha Mamata and Mark Landler; Paula DiPerna; Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
Episode: S2023 E5243 | 55:10
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
June 5, 2023
Kori Schake; Steve Buscemi; Dr. Barbara Van Dahlen; Emily Kenway; Liam & Kristi Hendriks
Episode: S2023 E5242 | 55:36
Watch 55:26
Amanpour and Company
June 2, 2023
Pekka Haavisto; José Carlos Zamora; José Andrés; Lin-Manuel Miranda
Episode: S2023 E5241 | 55:26
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
June 1, 2023
Carl Bildt; Maria Hinojosa; Anderson Clayton
Episode: S2023 E5240 | 55:38
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
May 31, 2023
Michael Gerrard; Candace Rondeaux; Isabel Kershner; Nida Manzoor
Episode: S2023 E5239 | 55:37
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
May 30, 2023
Julianne Smith; Stacey Abrams; Héctor Tobar; Peter One
Episode: S2023 E5238 | 55:38
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
May 26, 2023
Mark Gordon; Penry Gustafson; Peter Bergen; Sal Khan
Episode: S2023 E5236 | 55:37
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
May 29, 2023
Siamak Namazi; Vali Nasr; Michael R. Gordon
Episode: S2023 E5237 | 55:38
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
May 25, 2023
Alondra Nelson; Oscar Isaac and Jeremy O. Harris; Dr. Daniel Grossman and Katrina Kimport
Episode: S2023 E5235 | 55:38