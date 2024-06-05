© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

June 6, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6244 | 55m 53s

Today, veterans gather in Normandy to honor the 80th anniversary of the D-Day invasion. NATO Supreme Allied Commander General Christopher Cavoli discusses this historic anniversary. 101-year-old D-Day veteran Jake Larson joins Chistiane in the Normandy American Cemetery. Tom Hanks on the importance of remembering. Anilore Banon, sculptor of "Les Braves" on Omaha Beach, joins the show.

Aired: 06/05/24
Watch 6:03
Amanpour and Company
101-Year-Old WWII Veteran Commemorates D-Day Anniversary
Jake Larson joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6244 | 6:03
Watch 4:39
Amanpour and Company
Tom Hanks on Remembering D-Day 80 Years Later
Tom Hanks joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6244 | 4:39
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
June 5, 2024
Andrea Flores; Melissa Bell; Laura Warner; Evan Williams; Debbie Walsh
Episode: S2024 E6243 | 55:54
Watch 17:46
Amanpour and Company
Will Trump’s Guilty Verdict Hurt Him With Women Voters? Expert Weighs In
Debbie Walsh offers insight on how Trump's guilty verdict might play with female voters.
Clip: S2024 E6243 | 17:46
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
June 4, 2024
Anshel Pfeffer; Barkha Dutt; Gustavo Valdes; R. Derek Black
Episode: S2024 E6242 | 55:41
Watch 18:10
Amanpour and Company
They Were the Poster Child for the KKK; Now They Advocate for Antiracism
R. Derek black joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6242 | 18:10
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
June 3, 2024
Viri Ríos; Tessa Dooms; Åsne Seierstad; George Stephanopoulos
Episode: S2024 E6241 | 55:44
Watch 17:59
Amanpour and Company
Inside the Situation Room: George Stephanopoulos on Presidents in Crisis
George Stephanopoulos discusses his new book "Situation Room."
Clip: S2024 E6241 | 17:59
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
May 31, 2024
Neal Katyal; Norm Eisen; David Urban; Sarah Longwell; Tim Naftali
Episode: S2024 E6240 | 55:53
Watch 15:25
Amanpour and Company
President & Convicted Felon: Historian on the Unprecedented Trump Verdict
Timothy Naftali joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6240 | 15:25
