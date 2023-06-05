© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

June 6, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 5243 | 55m 10s

Ukraine’s former defense minister Andriy Zagorodnyuk joins the show from Kyiv. Prince Harry is among more than a hundred celebrities and socialites suing MGN. Two royal-watching journalists unpack the consequences. Paula DiPerna on making commodities like water and fresh air financially valuable to fight climate change. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan on the fourth and final season of "Never Have I Ever."

Aired: 06/05/23
