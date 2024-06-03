© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Amanpour and Company

June 4, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6242 | 55m 41s

Haaretz columnist and Netanyahu biographer Anshel Pfeffer on a possible ceasefire deal amid division in Israel. Journalist Barkha Dutt on India's national election. Correspondent Gustavo Valdes on immigration and America’s southern border. Former white nationalist R. Derek Black on their new memoir "The Klansman's Son."

Aired: 06/03/24
