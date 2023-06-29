© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Amanpour and Company

June 30, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 5261 | 55m 38s

Colombian peace negotiator Sergio Jaramillo was in a Kramatorsk pizza restaurant when a missile struck and killed twelve people. He joins the show to discuss. C.W. Goodyear on his new book "President Garfield: From Radical to Unifier." Retired CIA officer and former undersecretary of defense for intelligence Michael Vickers joins Walter Isaacson to discuss his life in government service.

Aired: 06/29/23
Watch 17:54
Amanpour and Company
Meet The Man Who Kept Our Nation’s Secrets for 50 Years
Michael Vickers joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5261 | 17:54
Watch 17:30
Amanpour and Company
“The Talk:” Graphic Memoir on Growing Up Black in America
Darrin Bell discusses his graphic memoir about how “the talk" impacted his life.
Clip: S2023 E5260 | 17:30
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
June 29, 2023
Anders Fogh Rasmussen & Stephen Wertheim; Billie Jean King; Darrin Bell
Episode: S2023 E5260 | 55:36
Watch 55:27
Amanpour and Company
June 28, 2023
Ben Wedeman; Brad Smith; Salome Zourabichvili; Graham Nash
Episode: S2023 E5259 | 55:27
Watch 17:17
Amanpour and Company
Graham Nash on David Crosby, Joni Mitchell and His New Album
Graham Nash joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5259 | 17:17
Watch 55:08
Amanpour and Company
June 27, 2023
Andriy Yermak; Lander Busse & Julia Olson; Kimahli Powell
Episode: S2023 E5258 | 55:08
Watch 18:08
Amanpour and Company
Report: Persecuted LGBTQ+ Seeking Help Reaches Record High
CEO of Rainbow Railroad discusses the increasing risks facing the LGBTQI+ community
Clip: S2023 E5258 | 18:08
Watch 54:58
Amanpour and Company
June 26, 2023
Kurt Volker; Nina Khrushcheva; Andriy Zagorodnyuk; Dexter Filkins
Episode: S2023 E5257 | 54:58
Watch 17:53
Amanpour and Company
Dexter Filkins on the Front Lines of the Immigration Crisis
Dexter Filkins joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5257 | 17:53
Watch 6:00
Amanpour and Company
Obama Foundation Leaders: A New Generation Pursues Democracy
Obama Foundation Leaders on a new generation's fight for democracy.
Clip: S2023 E5256 | 6:00
