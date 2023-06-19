© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

June 20, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 5253 | 55m 38s

David Miliband, president and CEO of the IRC, joins Christiane to mark World Refugee Day. Former admirals Mike Mullen and Harry B. Harris Jr. discuss the search for a missing submersible, as well as U.S.-China relations and the tension over Taiwan. WTO Director-General on the survival of the global economy. Matika Wilbur on social and political issues that are affecting Native American life.

Aired: 06/19/23
