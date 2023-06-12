© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

June 13, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 5248 | 55m 21s

Donald Trump is the first U.S. president ever to be arraigned on federal charges. Yale professor Timothy Snyder discusses. Dissident and chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov and Evgenia Kara-Murza, wife of jailed Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza, join Christiane from the Oslo Freedom Forum. Elaine Chao discusses the wave of anti-Asian hate that is currently menacing her community.

Aired: 06/12/23
