WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Amanpour and Company

June 1, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 5240 | 55m 38s

Sweden’s former prime minister Carl Bildt discusses the future of NATO. One year after the devastating mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, the new documentary “After Uvalde” looks at how survivors and families are coping with grief and pursuing justice. Anderson Clayton, 25, is the youngest elected leader in the history of the North Carolina Democratic Party and joins the show.

Aired: 05/31/23
