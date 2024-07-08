July 9, 2024

Extras
Ruth Whippman joins the show.
Wesley Clark; Clément Beaune; Sanam Vakil; Adam Moss
Adam Moss discusses his book "The Work of Art."
Martin Griffiths; Evgenia Kara-Murza; Stephen Breyer
General Christopher Cavoli; Jake Larson; Tom Hanks; Anilore Banon
Marc Lotter and Simon Rosenberg join the show.
Francis S. Barry joins the show.
Marc Lotter and Simon Rosenberg; Fred Pleitgen and Farnaz Fassihi; Francis S. Barry
All
-
All
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2024
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Wesley Clark; Clément Beaune; Sanam Vakil; Adam Moss
Martin Griffiths; Evgenia Kara-Murza; Stephen Breyer
General Christopher Cavoli; Jake Larson; Tom Hanks; Anilore Banon
Jose Manuel Albares; Allred/Dauti/Castillo; Aisha Beliso-De Jesus
Marc Lotter and Simon Rosenberg; Fred Pleitgen and Farnaz Fassihi; Francis S. Barry
Carrie Cordero; Simon Kuper; Aloe Blacc and Carmen Perez-Jordan; Imara Jones
Nina Khrushcheva; Ari Goldman; Gregory Khalil; David French
David Satterfield; Raja Shehadeh; Nate Halverson; Gabriela Cowperthwaite