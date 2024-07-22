© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

July 23, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7017 | 55m 49s

Former Democratic Senator Carol Moseley Braun on Kamala Harris running for President as a woman of color. Jeremy Diamond reports on Netanyahu's visit to Washington. Palestinian and Israeli peace activists Aziz Abu Sarah and Maoz Inon offer a message of hope for peace in the region despite suffering on both sides. Kristin Kobes Du Mez speaks about the rise of evangelicalism in American politics.

Aired: 07/22/24
Watch 18:05
Amanpour and Company
“The Pursuit of Blessedness:” How Project 2025 Enforces Christian Nationalism
Kristin Kobes Du Mez discusses the rise of evangelicalism in American politics.
Clip: S2024 E7017 | 18:05
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
July 22, 2024
Mary Landrieu; Norm Ornstein; Bob Bauer; Sarah Longwell
Episode: S2024 E7016 | 55:49
Watch 17:20
Amanpour and Company
Biden’s Personal Attorney on the President’s Historic Decision
Bob Bauer joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7016 | 17:20
Watch 17:32
Amanpour and Company
The Wolves of K Street: How Corporate Lobbyists Infiltrated Washington
Brody Mullins discusses his book "The Wolves of K Street."
Clip: S2024 E7015 | 17:32
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
July 19, 2024
Sarah Longwell; Tim Ryan; Brody Mullins
Episode: S2024 E7015 | 55:49
Watch 18:01
Amanpour and Company
Trump’s Classified Documents Case Has Been Dismissed. Now What?
Leah Litman joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7014 | 18:01
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
July 18, 2024
Karen Finney and Marc Lotter; Cyndi Lauper; Leah Litman
Episode: S2024 E7014 | 55:49
Watch 18:25
Amanpour and Company
Gov. Sununu: Only “Liberal Elite” See Jan. 6 as a “Disqualifier” for Trump
Gov. Chris Sununu discusses his support for former President Trump.
Clip: S2024 E7013 | 18:25
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
July 17, 2024
David Frum; Simon Stiell; Chris Sununu; Luci Baines Johnson
Episode: S2024 E7013 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
July 16, 2024
Jeff Zeleny; Kurt Volker; Robert Putnam; Astead Herndon
Episode: S2024 E7012 | 55:47
