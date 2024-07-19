© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

July 22, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7016 | 55m 49s

On Sunday, Biden announced that he’s dropping out of the race and endorsing Kamala Harris as his successor. Former U.S. Senate Democrat Mary Landrieu and veteran political observer Norm Ornstein join the show. Biden's personal lawyer Bob Bauer on his new political memoir "The Unraveling" and Biden's legacy. Former Republican strategist Sarah Longwell on the GOP and the current state of play.

Aired: 07/21/24
Watch 17:20
Amanpour and Company
Biden’s Personal Attorney on the President’s Historic Decision
Bob Bauer joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7016 | 17:20
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
July 19, 2024
Sarah Longwell; Tim Ryan; Brody Mullins
Episode: S2024 E7015 | 55:49
Watch 17:32
Amanpour and Company
The Wolves of K Street: How Corporate Lobbyists Infiltrated Washington
Brody Mullins discusses his book "The Wolves of K Street."
Clip: S2024 E7015 | 17:32
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
July 18, 2024
Karen Finney and Marc Lotter; Cyndi Lauper; Leah Litman
Episode: S2024 E7014 | 55:49
Watch 18:01
Amanpour and Company
Trump’s Classified Documents Case Has Been Dismissed. Now What?
Leah Litman joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7014 | 18:01
Watch 18:25
Amanpour and Company
Gov. Sununu: Only “Liberal Elite” See Jan. 6 as a “Disqualifier” for Trump
Gov. Chris Sununu discusses his support for former President Trump.
Clip: S2024 E7013 | 18:25
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
July 17, 2024
David Frum; Simon Stiell; Chris Sununu; Luci Baines Johnson
Episode: S2024 E7013 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
July 16, 2024
Jeff Zeleny; Kurt Volker; Robert Putnam; Astead Herndon
Episode: S2024 E7012 | 55:47
Watch 17:10
Amanpour and Company
RNC in the Wake of Trump Assassination Attempt: What Happens Next?
Astead Herndon joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7012 | 17:10
Watch 55:48
Amanpour and Company
July 15, 2024
Jeff Zeleny; Frank Lavin; Neal Katyal; Cynthia Miller-Idriss; Halla Tomasdottir
Episode: S2024 E7011 | 55:48
