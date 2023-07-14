© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

July 17, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 6011 | 55m 29s

Greece’s Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni and WHO official Francesca Racioppi discuss how the continent is adapting to rising temperatures. Alex O’Keefe, writer for ‘The Bear,” and actor Shaan Sharma join to discuss the actor/writer strike. Christian Cooper went viral after a racially charged incident in Central Park, he discusses unexpected fame and his love for the natural world.

Aired: 07/16/23
