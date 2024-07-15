© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

July 16, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7012 | 55m 47s

Correspondent Jeff Zeleny on day two of the RNC and Trump's VP pick of Senator J.D. Vance. Former U.S. Ambassador to NATO Kurt Volker on the global implications of this GOP ticket. Political scientist Robert Putnam on the new documentary on his career, “Join or Die.” The New York Times' Astead Herndon on the RNC and what happens next in the wake of the Trump assassination attempt.

Aired: 07/15/24
Watch 17:10
Amanpour and Company
RNC in the Wake of Trump Assassination Attempt: What Happens Next?
Astead Herndon joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7012 | 17:10
Watch 55:48
Amanpour and Company
July 15, 2024
Jeff Zeleny; Frank Lavin; Neal Katyal; Cynthia Miller-Idriss; Halla Tomasdottir
Episode: S2024 E7011 | 55:48
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
July 12, 2024
Paul Begala; Andrey Kozlov; Charlie Sykes
Episode: S2024 E7010 | 55:49
Watch 18:14
Amanpour and Company
Charlie Sykes: GOP “Absolutely Confident” That They Will Win in 2024
Charlie Sykes joins the show
Clip: S2024 E7010 | 18:14
Watch 17:39
Amanpour and Company
GOP Pollster: VP Harris Is the Strongest Democratic Candidate
Kristen Soltis Anderson joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7009 | 17:39
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
July 11, 2024
Dmytro Kuleba; Dr. Anthony Fauci; Kristen Soltis Anderson
Episode: S2024 E7009 | 55:49
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
July 10, 2024
Annalena Baerbock; Ibrahim Moussawi; Sacha Nauta
Episode: S2024 E7008 | 55:49
Watch 17:58
Amanpour and Company
After Overturning Roe v. Wade, Will IVF Be America’s Next Culture War?
Sacha Nauta joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7008 | 17:58
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
July 9, 2024
Victoria Nuland; Albin Kurti and Gen. Wesley Clark (Ret.); Ruth Whippman
Episode: S2024 E7007 | 55:49
Watch 17:36
Amanpour and Company
“BoyMom” Author Looks at Raising Sons in an Age of “Impossible Masculinity”
Ruth Whippman joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7007 | 17:36
