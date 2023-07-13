© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

July 14, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 6010

Russian Journalist Mikhail Zygar discusses the latest in the war between Russia and Ukraine and his new book about the painful history between the two countries. Rachel Eliza Griffiths, wife of novelist Salman Rushdie on her debut novel "Promise." Jennifer Pahlka examines government inefficiency in the digital age. From the archives: Sharon Horgan on her Emmy-nominated show "Bad Sisters."

Aired: 07/13/23
