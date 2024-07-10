July 11, 2024

Extras
Kristen Soltis Anderson joins the show.
Sacha Nauta joins the show.
Victoria Nuland; Albin Kurti and Gen. Wesley Clark (Ret.); Ruth Whippman
Ruth Whippman joins the show.
Adam Moss discusses his book "The Work of Art."
Wesley Clark; Clément Beaune; Sanam Vakil; Adam Moss
Martin Griffiths; Evgenia Kara-Murza; Stephen Breyer
General Christopher Cavoli; Jake Larson; Tom Hanks; Anilore Banon
All
-
All
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2024
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Victoria Nuland; Albin Kurti and Gen. Wesley Clark (Ret.); Ruth Whippman
Wesley Clark; Clément Beaune; Sanam Vakil; Adam Moss
Martin Griffiths; Evgenia Kara-Murza; Stephen Breyer
General Christopher Cavoli; Jake Larson; Tom Hanks; Anilore Banon
Jose Manuel Albares; Allred/Dauti/Castillo; Aisha Beliso-De Jesus
Karim Khan; Geoffrey Nice; Michael Oren
Marc Lotter and Simon Rosenberg; Fred Pleitgen and Farnaz Fassihi; Francis S. Barry
Carrie Cordero; Simon Kuper; Aloe Blacc and Carmen Perez-Jordan; Imara Jones