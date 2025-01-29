© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

January 28, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7152 | 55m 47s

Climate experts Benji Backer and Lisa Friedman discuss what Trump's executive orders mean for climate policy. LA Times Middle East Bureau Chief, Nabih Bulos, offers the temperature of the region amid the Israel-Hamas ceasefire. Physician, Holocaust survivor and author Gabor Maté discusses how trauma shapes us and what its impact may be in today's war-torn regions.

Aired: 01/27/25
Watch 17:34
Amanpour and Company
Who is Donald Trump’s Chief of Staff? A Look at Susie Wiles, First Female COS
Chris Whipple joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7153 | 17:34
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
January 29, 2025
Sen. Chris Van Hollen; Oliver McTernan; Chris Whipple
Episode: S2025 E7153 | 55:47
Watch 18:39
Amanpour and Company
From the Holocaust to Gaza: Dr. Gabor Maté on the Impact of Trauma
Physician and author Gabor Maté discusses how trauma shapes human beings.
Clip: S2025 E7152 | 18:39
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
January 27, 2025
Zvi Solow; Selma van de Perre; Elie Wiesel; Zahra Joya; Jonathan Blitzer
Episode: S2025 E7151 | 55:41
Watch 18:03
Amanpour and Company
Trump’s Flood of Immigration Changes: What Do They Mean?
Jonathan Blitzer joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7151 | 18:03
Watch 18:12
Amanpour and Company
Why Teens Are Checking Out of School — and How to Bring Them Back
Rebecca Winthrop and Jenny Anderson discuss their book "The Disengaged Teen."
Clip: S2025 E7150 | 18:12
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
January 24, 2025
Josh Paul; Mike Leigh; Marianne Jean-Baptiste; Rebecca Winthrop; Jenny Anderson
Episode: S2025 E7150 | 55:45
Watch 18:05
Amanpour and Company
What Do Trump’s Executive Orders Mean for the Country?
Noah Feldman joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7149 | 18:05
Watch 55:29
Amanpour and Company
January 23, 2025
David Miliband; Jelani Cobb; Noah Feldman
Episode: S2025 E7149 | 55:29
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
January 22, 2025
John Sawers; Bianna Golodryga; Husam Zomlot; Paul Rosenzweig
Episode: S2025 E7148 | 55:35
