WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Amanpour and Company

January 26, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6150 | 55m 53s

The ICJ issues a ruling that Israel must take measures to prevent acts of genocide against Palestinians. Melissa Bell discusses the details. For more on the ICJ ruling, David Scheffer, America's first-ever Ambassador-at-Large for War Crimes Issues, joins the show. Axios reporter Barak Ravid on the ongoing Israeli hostage negotiations. Holocaust survivor Dr. Edith Eger tells her story.

Aired: 01/25/24
Watch 19:13
Amanpour and Company
Holocaust Survivor Dr. Edith Eger Tells Her Story
Dr. Edith Eger and Dr. Marianne Engle join the show.
Clip: S2024 E6150 | 19:13
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
January 25, 2024
Jomana Karadsheh; Kiana Rahmani; Ava DuVernay; Thomas Friedman
Episode: S2024 E6149 | 55:52
Watch 18:07
Amanpour and Company
“Netanyahu Has a Lot to Answer For:” says Thomas Friedman
New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman discusses the current situation in Israel.
Clip: S2024 E6149 | 18:07
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
January 24, 2024
Javier Villalobos; Emily Maitlis and Mark Landler; John Hoffman and Arlo Washington
Episode: S2024 E6148 | 55:43
Watch 18:20
Amanpour and Company
Oscar-Nominated Film Explores Banking While Black
Arlo Washington and John Hoffman join the show.
Clip: S2024 E6148 | 18:20
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
January 23, 2023
Margaret Hoover; John Avlon; Nicole Newnham; Dr. Ashish Jha
Episode: S2024 E6147 | 55:51
Watch 18:16
Amanpour and Company
How Private Equity in Healthcare Puts Patients at Risk
Dr. Ashish Jha on how private equity's role in healthcare is putting patients at risk.
Clip: S2024 E6147 | 18:16
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
January 22, 2024
Tzipi Livni; Salam Fayyad; Donald G. McNeil Jr.; George Conway
Episode: S2024 E6146 | 55:53
Watch 17:59
Amanpour and Company
George Conway: “Trump Deserves to Spend His Life in Prison"
George Conway joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6146 | 17:59
Watch 55:56
Amanpour and Company
January 19, 2024
Sebastien Lai; Caoilfhionn Gallagher; Yaroslav Trofimov; Hannah Ritchie
Episode: S2024 E6145 | 55:56
