© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is benefit for member through
Sign-In
Amanpour and Company

January 22, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7148 | 55m 35s

Former Chief of British Intelligence John Sawers discusses the impact of Donald Trump's first days in office on global affairs. Analyst Bianna Golodryga reports on the ceasefire and Israeli operations in the West Bank from Tel Aviv. Husam Zomlot, head of the Palestinian Mission to the UK, weighs in on the ceasefire. Paul Rosenzweig breaks down Donald Trump's pardons of Jan 6 offenders.

Aired: 01/21/25
Extras
Watch 18:05
Amanpour and Company
What Do Trump’s Executive Orders Mean for the Country?
Noah Feldman joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7149 | 18:05
Watch 55:29
Amanpour and Company
January 23, 2025
David Miliband; Jelani Cobb; Noah Feldman
Episode: S2025 E7149 | 55:29
Watch 18:22
Amanpour and Company
Constitutional Expert: Jan. 6 Pardons “Most Shameful” in Presidential History
Paul Rosenzweig discusses Biden's and Trump's presidential pardons.
Clip: S2025 E7148 | 18:22
Watch 17:05
Amanpour and Company
Sen. Ron Wyden on “Progressive Change” in the New Trump Era
Sen. Ron Wyden joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7147 | 17:05
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
January 21, 2025
Kevin Liptak; Erika Andiola and Andrea Martinez; Asma Mustafa; Sen. Ron Wyden
Episode: S2025 E7147 | 55:47
Watch 17:57
Amanpour and Company
“Trump is Going to Get a Lot of Wins:” Ian Bremmer Forecasts 2025 Geopolitics
Ian Bremmer gives his “Top Risks for 2025” forecast on Inauguration Day.
Clip: S2025 E7146 | 17:57
Watch 55:18
Amanpour and Company
January 20, 2025
David Frum; Imani Perry; Ian Bremmer
Episode: S2025 E7146 | 55:18
Watch 17:59
Amanpour and Company
“The Anti-Social Century:” Inside America’s Epidemic of Solitude
Derek Thompson joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7145 | 17:59
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
January 17, 2025
Amos Yadlin; Tim Wu; Derek Thompson
Episode: S2025 E7145 | 55:47
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
January 16, 2025
Antony Blinken; Gershon Baskin; Kevin Williams
Episode: S2025 E7144 | 55:35
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2025
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:29
Amanpour and Company
January 23, 2025
David Miliband; Jelani Cobb; Noah Feldman
Episode: S2025 E7149 | 55:29
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
January 21, 2025
Kevin Liptak; Erika Andiola and Andrea Martinez; Asma Mustafa; Sen. Ron Wyden
Episode: S2025 E7147 | 55:47
Watch 55:18
Amanpour and Company
January 20, 2025
David Frum; Imani Perry; Ian Bremmer
Episode: S2025 E7146 | 55:18
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
January 17, 2025
Amos Yadlin; Tim Wu; Derek Thompson
Episode: S2025 E7145 | 55:47
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
January 16, 2025
Antony Blinken; Gershon Baskin; Kevin Williams
Episode: S2025 E7144 | 55:35
Watch 55:21
Amanpour and Company
January 15, 2025
Antony Blinken; Bianna Golodryga; Tom Fletcher; Mustafa Barghouti; Sharone Lifschitz
Episode: S2025 E7143 | 55:21
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
January 14, 2025
Lauren Fox; Jerry Brown; Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus; Leslie Kaufman
Episode: S2025 E7142 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
January 13, 2025
Veronica Miracle; Robert Kagan; Halina Reijn; Slava Leontyev and & Brendan Bellomo
Episode: S2025 E7141 | 55:46
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
January 10, 2024
Kara Swisher; Sunder Katwala; Pedro Almodovar; Joe Lonsdale
Episode: S2025 E7140 | 55:50
Watch 55:23
Amanpour and Company
January 9, 2025
Kyung Lah; James Fallows; Abbas Milani; Kai Bird
Episode: S2025 E7139 | 55:23