January 22, 2024

Extras
George Conway joins the show.
Sebastien Lai; Caoilfhionn Gallagher; Yaroslav Trofimov; Hannah Ritchie
Hannah Ritchie discusses her book, “Not the End of the World.”
Elisabeth Kendall joins the show.
Dr. Deborah Harrington; Mark Regev; Elisabeth Kendall
Matt Pottinger, former U.S. Deputy National Security Adviser discusses US-China relations.
Prince Turki Al Faisal; America Ferrera; Matt Pottinger
America Ferrera talks about her role in the "Barbie" movie and its feminist message.
Zeynep Tufekci joins the show.
All
-
All
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2024
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Sebastien Lai; Caoilfhionn Gallagher; Yaroslav Trofimov; Hannah Ritchie
Dr. Deborah Harrington; Mark Regev; Elisabeth Kendall
Prince Turki Al Faisal; America Ferrera; Matt Pottinger
Martin Griffiths; Emily Y. Wu; Sandra Hüller; Astead Herndon
Col. Peter Mansoor; Dahlia Scheindlin; Cindy McCain; Karl Jenkins
Omer Bartov; Alon Pinkas; Oksana Markarov
Roberto Izurieta Canova; Noah Feldman; Yuval Abraham; Matteo Garrone and Mamadou Kouassi
Gideon Levy; Sanam Vakil; Rory Stewart; Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter
Radek Sikorski; John Avlon; Tony Kushner; Bobi Wine