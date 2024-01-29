© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

January 30, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6152 | 55m 53s

Former U.S. House Republican Adam Kinzinger joins the show to discuss the danger of a wider war in the Middle East. Evangelical Christians form a key part of former president Trump's base. Film director Rob Reiner explores this phenomenon in his new documentary "God & Country." Chinese dissident and renowned artist Ai Weiwei on his new graphic memoir "Zodiac."

Aired: 01/29/24
Watch 18:15
Amanpour and Company
Artist Ai Weiwei on His New Graphic Memoir "Zodiac"
Ai Weiwei joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6152 | 18:15
