Amanpour and Company

January 2, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7134 | 55m 28s

Christiane hosts a panel of leaders in the field of artificial technology. In a world where it’s increasingly hard to discern fact from fiction, Hari Sreenivasan and Christiane Amanpour discuss the ethical dilemmas of A.I., and why it’s more important than ever to keep real journalists in the game.

Aired: 01/01/25
Watch 18:09
Amanpour and Company
What’s Behind the Lionization of Luigi Mangione?
Jia Tolentino joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7123 | 18:09
Watch 17:21
Amanpour and Company
Homemade & Virtually Untraceable: The Rise of Ghost Guns
Kris Brown discusses gun violence in the U.S. and the rise of "ghost guns."
Clip: S2024 E7122 | 17:21
Watch 18:18
Amanpour and Company
Secretary of Energy on Whether Biden’s Climate Legacy Will Survive Trump
Jennifer Granholm joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7121 | 18:18
Watch 18:12
Amanpour and Company
Are We Ready for the AI Revolution? Fmr. Google CEO Eric Schmidt Says No
Fmr. Google CEO Eric Schmidt discusses his new book "Genesis."
Clip: S2024 E7120 | 18:12
Watch 18:12
Amanpour and Company
Syrian Artist Mohamad Hafez on Art, Exile and the Fall of Assad
Mohamad Hafez joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7119 | 18:12
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
January 3, 2024
Malala Yousafzai; Ofir Amir; A.J. Jacobs
Episode: S2025 E7135 | 55:41
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
January 1, 2025
John Legend, Jodie Foster & Kali Reis, Terence Blanchard
Episode: S2025 E7133 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
December 31, 2024
Tom Hanks, Andy Murray, Jonathan Glazer
Episode: S2024 E7132 | 55:47
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
December 30, 2024
Queen Rania al Abdullah; Steve Coll; Rex Chapman
Episode: S2024 E7131 | 55:53
Watch 55:31
Amanpour and Company
December 11, 2024
Sheikh Abdulrahman Al Thani; FM Barth Eide; FM Jaishankar; Alex Gibney; Alexis Bloom; M. Gessen
Episode: S2024 E7118 | 55:31