January 2, 2024

Nimrod Novik is a fellow with the Israel Policy Forum and joins the show to discuss Israel-Hamas. To assess the economic outlook for 2024, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, joins the show. Jennifer Benz & Mariana Meza Hernandez from NORC at the University of Chicago discuss their op-ed "Actually, people don't hate the media as much as you think."