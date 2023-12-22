January 2, 2024

Extras
Mariana Meza Hernandez and Jennifer Benz join the show.
Renée Fleming joins the show.
Dr. Ayelet Levy Shachar; Rev. James Martin; Renée Fleming; Lang Lang
Masha Gessen on the controversy that arose from her comparison of Gaza to Nazi ghettos.
Nick Paton Walsh; Fiona Hill; Masha Gessen; Nisha Pahuja; Dev Patel
Adam Driver joins the show.
David Brooks joins the show.
Jens Stoltenberg; Mirjana Spoljaric; Adam Driver; David Brooks
Tom Standage discusses The Economist's "World Ahead 2024" series.
All
-
All
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2024
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Dr. Ayelet Levy Shachar; Rev. James Martin; Renée Fleming; Lang Lang
Nick Paton Walsh; Fiona Hill; Masha Gessen; Nisha Pahuja; Dev Patel
Chris Christie; Gillian Slovo; James McBride
Gina McCarthy; Sally Hayden; Chris Bryant; Toshi Yoshihara
Jared Genser; Kylie Atwood; Jason Rezaian and Ali Vaez; Ravish Kumar and Vinay Shukla
Patty Murray; Jane Harman; Matthew Bryza; Gordon Fairclough; Ali Zaidi
Anwar Ibrahim; Ann Patchett; Loren Grush
Jens Stoltenberg; Mirjana Spoljaric; Adam Driver; David Brooks
Report from Evin Prison; Gloria Browne-Marshall; Heather Cox Richardson; Herb Alpert