© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
January 2, 2022
Amanpour and Company

January 2, 2022

Season 2022 Episode 5132 | 55m 15s

Haitian ambassador Bocchit Edmond discusses compounding crises in his country. Dr. Manfret McGhee, father of a St. Louis high school shooting victim, reflects on gun violence in the U.S. Reproductive justice expert Kimberly Mutcherson explains the “devastating” consequences of the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade. Nobel prize-winning author Mario Vargas Llosa discusses his new book.

Aired: 01/01/23
January 2, 2022
Extras
December 19, 2022
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
December 19, 2022
Jim Walden; Ron Filipkowski; Mark Ogden; Derek Thompson
Episode: S2022 E5122 | 55:37
The Biggest Scientific Breakthroughs of 2022
Watch 17:59
Amanpour and Company
The Biggest Scientific Breakthroughs of 2022
Journalist Derek Thompson discusses the biggest scientific breakthroughs of 2022.
Clip: S2022 E5122 | 17:59
December 16, 2022
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
December 16, 2022
David Miliband; Donie O’Sullivan; Matt Richtel
Episode: S2022 E5121 | 55:38
Inside the Adolescent Mental Health Crisis
Watch 18:37
Amanpour and Company
Inside the Adolescent Mental Health Crisis
New York Times reporter Matt Richtel joins the show.
Clip: S2022 E5121 | 18:37
December 27, 2022
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
December 27, 2022
David Attenborough; Al Gore; Dan Edge
Episode: S2022 E5128 | 55:37
December 26, 2022
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
December 26, 2022
Edward Ennniful; Zarifa Ghafari; Stacy Schiff
Episode: S2022 E5127 | 55:38
December 15, 2022
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
December 15, 2022
Dmytro Kuleba; Andrey Kurkov; Nina Khrushcheva; Angela Stent
Episode: S2022 E5120 | 55:35
"Putin's World" Author Angela Stent on the War in Ukraine
Watch 13:40
Amanpour and Company
"Putin's World" Author Angela Stent on the War in Ukraine
"Putin's World" author Angel Stent discusses the war in Ukraine.
Clip: S2022 E5120 | 13:40
December 14, 2022
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
December 14, 2022
Alexandra Pelosi; Brian Greene; Elizabeth Williamson
Episode: S2022 E5119 | 55:28
How Alex Jones Weaponized Sandy Hook
Watch 18:09
Amanpour and Company
How Alex Jones Weaponized Sandy Hook
Elizabeth Williamson joins the show.
Clip: S2022 E5119 | 18:09
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
December 30, 2022
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
December 30, 2022
John Ridley; Wendell Pierce; Emma Thompson
Episode: S2022 E5131 | 55:37
December 29, 2022
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
December 29, 2022
Theresa May; Mia Mottley; Jon Meacham
Episode: S2022 E5130 | 55:37
December 28, 2022
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
December 28, 2022
Kristalina Georgieva; Gabriel Boric; Erich Schwartzel
Episode: S2022 E5129 | 55:37
December 19, 2022
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
December 19, 2022
Jim Walden; Ron Filipkowski; Mark Ogden; Derek Thompson
Episode: S2022 E5122 | 55:37
December 26, 2022
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
December 26, 2022
Edward Ennniful; Zarifa Ghafari; Stacy Schiff
Episode: S2022 E5127 | 55:38
December 16, 2022
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
December 16, 2022
David Miliband; Donie O’Sullivan; Matt Richtel
Episode: S2022 E5121 | 55:38
December 27, 2022
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
December 27, 2022
David Attenborough; Al Gore; Dan Edge
Episode: S2022 E5128 | 55:37
December 15, 2022
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
December 15, 2022
Dmytro Kuleba; Andrey Kurkov; Nina Khrushcheva; Angela Stent
Episode: S2022 E5120 | 55:35
December 14, 2022
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
December 14, 2022
Alexandra Pelosi; Brian Greene; Elizabeth Williamson
Episode: S2022 E5119 | 55:28
December 13, 2022
Watch 55:18
Amanpour and Company
December 13, 2022
Phyll Opoku-Gyimah; Sharon Horgan; Judy Collins
Episode: S2022 E5118 | 55:18