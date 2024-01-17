© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

January 18, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6144 | 55m 56s

Dr. Deborah Harrington was in Gaza over the holidays, working in the emergency room at the Al-Aqsa Hospital. She told Christiane what she saw. Christiane speaks to Mark Regev, senior adviser to the Israeli PM, about the latest on Israel-Hamas. As the U.S. launches a fifth round of missile strikes against the Houthis in Yemen, Elisabeth Kendall digs into the roots of this crisis.

Aired: 01/17/24
Watch 17:58
Amanpour and Company
Who Are the Houthis and What Is Their Role in Israel-Gaza?
Elisabeth Kendall joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6144 | 17:58
Watch 55:56
Amanpour and Company
January 17, 2024
Prince Turki Al Faisal; America Ferrera; Matt Pottinger
Episode: S2024 E6143 | 55:56
Watch 5:55
Amanpour and Company
America Ferrera Talks “Barbie” Movie and Feminism
America Ferrera talks about her role in the "Barbie" movie and its feminist message.
Clip: S2024 E6143 | 5:55
Watch 18:02
Amanpour and Company
Trump's Deputy National Security Advisor on U.S.-China
Matt Pottinger, former U.S. Deputy National Security Adviser discusses US-China relations.
Clip: S2024 E6143 | 18:02
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
January 16, 2024
Frank Lavin; Daniel Noboa; Zeynep Tufekci
Episode: S2024 E6142 | 55:22
Watch 18:11
Amanpour and Company
Behind Trump’s Hold Over the GOP
Zeynep Tufekci joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6142 | 18:11
Watch 16:37
Amanpour and Company
Inside Iowa: Donald Trump’s Success and the State of the GOP
The New York Times's Astead Herndon analyses the Republican Iowa Caucus.
Clip: S2024 E6141 | 16:37
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
January 15, 2024
Martin Griffiths; Emily Y. Wu; Sandra Hüller; Astead Herndon
Episode: S2024 E6141 | 55:51
Watch 17:46
Amanpour and Company
“Gaza is on the Brink of Famine:” WFP’s Cindy McCain
Cindy McCain joins the show.
Preview: S2024 E6140 | 17:46
Watch 55:57
Amanpour and Company
January 12, 2024
Col. Peter Mansoor; Dahlia Scheindlin; Cindy McCain; Karl Jenkins
Episode: S2024 E6140 | 55:57
