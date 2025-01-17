© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

January 14, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7142 | 55m 47s

Correspondent Lauren Fox reports from the Pete Hegseth confirmation hearings. Former CA Governor Jerry Brown weighs in on the LA fires and what needs to be done once they are contained. World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Ghebreyesus discusses the health crises around the world that Donald Trump will face in office. Reporter Leslie Kaufman on the expected financial cost of the fires.

Aired: 01/13/25
Extras
Watch 17:59
Amanpour and Company
“The Anti-Social Century:” Inside America’s Epidemic of Solitude
Derek Thompson joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7145 | 17:59
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
January 17, 2025
Amos Yadlin; Tim Wu; Derek Thompson
Episode: S2025 E7145 | 55:47
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
January 16, 2025
Antony Blinken; Gershon Baskin; Kevin Williams
Episode: S2025 E7144 | 55:35
Watch 18:01
Amanpour and Company
This Altadena Resident Watched His Community Go Up in Flames
Altadena, California resident Kevin Williams discusses the effect of the fires on his community.
Clip: S2025 E7144 | 18:01
Watch 55:21
Amanpour and Company
January 15, 2025
Antony Blinken; Bianna Golodryga; Tom Fletcher; Mustafa Barghouti; Sharone Lifschitz
Episode: S2025 E7143 | 55:21
Watch 6:03
Amanpour and Company
Blinken and Amanpour Discuss Gaza Ceasefire and Hostage Release Deal
Secretary of State Antony Blinken joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7143 | 6:03
Watch 16:48
Amanpour and Company
The Cost of the LA Fires: Will Insurance Cover the Devastation?
Bloomberg reporter Leslie Kaufman discusses the financial impact of the LA fires.
Clip: S2025 E7142 | 16:48
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
January 13, 2025
Veronica Miracle; Robert Kagan; Halina Reijn; Slava Leontyev and & Brendan Bellomo
Episode: S2025 E7141 | 55:46
Watch 18:11
Amanpour and Company
“Porcelain War:” Ukrainian Artists on Living, Fighting and Creating Amid War
Slava Leontyev and Brendan Bellomo join the show.
Clip: S2025 E7141 | 18:11
Watch 16:51
Amanpour and Company
Palantir Co-Founder Joe Lonsdale on Trump, Musk, and a New Vision for America
Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale discusses the incoming Trump administration.
Clip: S2025 E7140 | 16:51
