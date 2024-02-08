February 9, 2024

Extras
Calvin Trillin joins the show.
John Avlon; Al Gore; Jennifer Kim; Ins Choi; Miles Mitchell; Alex Honnold; Heïdi Sevestre
Alex Honnold and Heïdi Sevestre discuss their expedition documented in "Arctic Ascent."
Richard Haass; Rose Gottemoeller; Aleema Khan; David Graham
David Graham joins the show.
Brian Klaas discusses his new book "Fluke."
Alexander Stubb; Max Foster; Pam Melroy; Dr. Uché Blackstock
Dr. Uché Blackstock joins the show.
Tina Nguyen discusses her new book "The MAGA Diaries."
All
-
All
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2024
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
John Avlon; Al Gore; Jennifer Kim; Ins Choi; Miles Mitchell; Alex Honnold; Heïdi Sevestre
Richard Haass; Rose Gottemoeller; Aleema Khan; David Graham
Alexander Stubb; Max Foster; Pam Melroy; Dr. Uché Blackstock
Aaron David Miller; Yaroslav Trofimov; Roger Federer; Tina Nguyen
Mustafa Suleyman; Jeffrey Wright; Max Boot;
Ami Ayalon; Alicia Kearns; Rev. Frederick Haynes III
Adam Kinzinger; Rob Reiner; Ai Weiwei
Daniel Kurtzer; Kang Kyung-wha; Monica Yunus; Michael Kirk
Melissa Bell; David Scheffer; Edith Eger and Marianne Engle; Carrie Cracknell