Amanpour and Company

February 8, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6159 | 55m 50s

John Avlon breaks down the Colorado case to kick Donald Trump off the ballot. Al Gore offers an assessment of climate change. Actors Jennifer Kim, Ins Choi and Miles Mitchell star in the hit play “Kim’s Convenience,” which makes its return to London this month. Rock climber Alex Honnold and glaciologist Heïdi Sevestre recount their daring expedition to climb and study climate change in the Arctic.

Aired: 02/07/24
Watch 18:21
Amanpour and Company
Alex Honnold’s 4,000-ft. Climb in the Name of Climate Change
Alex Honnold and Heïdi Sevestre discuss their expedition documented in "Arctic Ascent."
Clip: S2024 E6159 | 18:21
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
February 7, 2024
Richard Haass; Rose Gottemoeller; Aleema Khan; David Graham
Episode: S2024 E6158 | 55:42
Watch 16:26
Amanpour and Company
Trump v. Biden: How the U.S. Ended Up With a Rematch
David Graham joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6158 | 16:26
Watch 17:34
Amanpour and Company
How Chaos Theory Explains Trump’s Rise To Power
Brian Klaas discusses his new book "Fluke."
Clip: S2024 E6157 | 17:34
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
February 6, 2024
Simon Rosenberg; Hisham Al-Omeisy; Brian Klaas
Episode: S2024 E6157 | 55:53
Watch 55:19
Amanpour and Company
February 5, 2024
Alexander Stubb; Max Foster; Pam Melroy; Dr. Uché Blackstock
Episode: S2024 E6156 | 55:19
Watch 18:22
Amanpour and Company
Why Aren’t There More Black Doctors in the U.S.?
Dr. Uché Blackstock joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6156 | 18:22
Watch 17:22
Amanpour and Company
“The MAGA Diaries” Goes Inside Trump's Movement
Tina Nguyen discusses her new book "The MAGA Diaries."
Clip: S2024 E6155 | 17:22
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
February 2, 2024
Aaron David Miller; Yaroslav Trofimov; Roger Federer; Tina Nguyen
Episode: S2024 E6155 | 55:52
Watch 5:51
Amanpour and Company
Oscar-Nominated Actor Jeffrey Wright on "American Fiction"
Jeffrey Wright joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6154 | 5:51
