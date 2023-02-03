© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

February 6, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 5157 | 55m 36s

European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič discusses the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria. Gen. Philip Breedlove (Ret.) and Evelyn Farkas discuss the latest news on Ukraine and Russia. Journalist Lisa Guerrero reflects on her career and her new memoir "Warrior: My Path to Being Brave."

Aired: 02/05/23
February 6, 2023
Investigative Reporter Lisa Guerrero Reflects on Her Career
Amanpour and Company
Investigative Reporter Lisa Guerrero Reflects on Her Career
Lisa Guerrero reflects on her career and her new memoir.
Clip: S2023 E5157 | 18:17
Michelle Yeoh on "Everything Everywhere All At Once"
Amanpour and Company
Michelle Yeoh on "Everything Everywhere All At Once"
Michelle Yeoh joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5156 | 2:04
February 3, 2023
Amanpour and Company
February 3, 2023
Michelle Yeoh; Jihyun Park and Seh-Lynn Chai; Eddie Izzard
Episode: S2023 E5156 | 55:38
Eddie Izzard on Acting, Marathons, and Activism
Amanpour and Company
Eddie Izzard on Acting, Marathons, and Activism
Eddie Izzard joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5156 | 17:46
Why Diverse Democracies Fall Apart and How They Can Endure
Amanpour and Company
Why Diverse Democracies Fall Apart and How They Can Endure
Yascha Mounk joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5155 | 16:38
February 2, 2023
Amanpour and Company
February 2, 2023
Shevaun Haviland and Stephanie Flanders; Gina Prince-Bythewood; Yascha Mounk
Episode: S2023 E5155 | 55:38
The Fight for Paid Family Leave Unites Lawmakers
Amanpour and Company
The Fight for Paid Family Leave Unites Lawmakers
Rep. Chrissy Houlahan and Rep. Stephanie Bice join the show.
Clip: S2023 E5154 | 17:08
February 1, 2023
Amanpour and Company
February 1, 2023
Jelani Cobb; Santiago Mitre and Luis Moreno Ocampo; Chrissy Houlahan and Stephanie Bice
Episode: S2023 E5154 | 55:28
January 31, 2023
Amanpour and Company
January 31, 2023
Diana Buttu; Dennis Ross; Paul Feig; Dr. Robert Waldinger
Episode: S2023 E5153 | 55:38
Lessons from the World’s Longest Happiness Study
Amanpour and Company
Lessons from the World’s Longest Happiness Study
Dr. Robert Waldinger joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5153 | 17:44
