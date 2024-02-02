© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

February 5, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6156 | 55m 19s

In the midst of Finland's presidential election, the hot favorite to win, former Prime Minister Alexander Stubb, joins the show. Royal Correspondent Max Foster reports on King Charles III's cancer diagnosis. NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy on the current state of America's mission to the moon, and beyond, amid a series of setbacks. Dr. Uché Blackstock on her new book "Legacy."

Aired: 02/04/24
Watch 18:22
Amanpour and Company
Why Aren’t There More Black Doctors in the U.S.?
Dr. Uché Blackstock joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6156 | 18:22
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
February 2, 2024
Aaron David Miller; Yaroslav Trofimov; Roger Federer; Tina Nguyen
Episode: S2024 E6155 | 55:52
Watch 17:22
Amanpour and Company
“The MAGA Diaries” Goes Inside Trump's Movement
Tina Nguyen discusses her new book "The MAGA Diaries."
Clip: S2024 E6155 | 17:22
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
February 1, 2024
Mustafa Suleyman; Jeffrey Wright; Max Boot;
Episode: S2024 E6154 | 55:44
Watch 17:44
Amanpour and Company
Max Boot on Trump, Putin and Blocked Ukraine Aid
Max Boot joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6154 | 17:44
Watch 5:51
Amanpour and Company
Oscar-Nominated Actor Jeffrey Wright on "American Fiction"
Jeffrey Wright joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6154 | 5:51
Watch 18:37
Amanpour and Company
1,000 Black Pastors Are Asking Pres. Biden for a Ceasefire
Rev. Frederick Haynes III discusses a coalition of Black pastor's calls for a ceasefire.
Clip: S2024 E6153 | 18:37
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
January 31, 2024
Ami Ayalon; Alicia Kearns; Rev. Frederick Haynes III
Episode: S2024 E6153 | 55:52
Watch 18:15
Amanpour and Company
Artist Ai Weiwei on His New Graphic Memoir "Zodiac"
Ai Weiwei joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6152 | 18:15
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
January 30, 2024
Adam Kinzinger; Rob Reiner; Ai Weiwei
Episode: S2024 E6152 | 55:53
