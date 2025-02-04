© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is benefit for member through
Sign-In
Amanpour and Company

February 3, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7156 | 55m 31s

Former Canadian Foreign Minister John Baird discusses tariff negotiations between Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and Donald Trump. U.S. Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs Adam Boehler on the U.S. citizens being wrongfully detained throughout the world. Former Congressman Tom Malinowski discusses the surprising suspension of USAID. Peter Beinart on his book "Being Jewish After the Destruction of Gaza."

Aired: 02/02/25
Extras
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
February 4, 2025
Amos Harel; Dr. Javid Abdelmoneim; RaMell Ross; Karoun Demirjian
Episode: S2025 E7157 | 55:47
Watch 16:44
Amanpour and Company
USAID in Crisis: Inside Trump’s Aid Freeze and Its Impact on U.S. Soft Power
Karoun Demirjian joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7157 | 16:44
Watch 18:25
Amanpour and Company
What It Means to be Jewish After the Destruction of Gaza
Peter Beinart discusses his new book "Being Jewish After the Destruction of Gaza."
Clip: S2025 E7156 | 18:25
Watch 17:18
Amanpour and Company
Chris Hayes on Trump and Why Attention is the “Most Endangered Resource”
Chris Hayes joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7155 | 17:18
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
January 31, 2025
Norman Eisen and Kim Lane Scheppele; Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui; Chris Hayes
Episode: S2025 E7155 | 55:47
Watch 18:15
Amanpour and Company
What Does China's DeepSeek AI Mean For U.S. National Security?
Fmr. NSA official Anne Neuberger discusses the global AI race.
Clip: S2025 E7154 | 18:15
Watch 55:39
Amanpour and Company
January 30, 2025
Miles O'Brien; Gina McCarthy; Jessica Hecht; Bill Irwin; Anne Neuberger
Episode: S2025 E7154 | 55:39
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
January 29, 2025
Sen. Chris Van Hollen; Oliver McTernan; Chris Whipple
Episode: S2025 E7153 | 55:47
Watch 17:34
Amanpour and Company
Who is Donald Trump’s Chief of Staff? A Look at Susie Wiles, First Female COS
Chris Whipple joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7153 | 17:34
Watch 18:39
Amanpour and Company
From the Holocaust to Gaza: Dr. Gabor Maté on the Impact of Trauma
Physician and author Gabor Maté discusses how trauma shapes human beings.
Clip: S2025 E7152 | 18:39
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2025
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
February 4, 2025
Amos Harel; Dr. Javid Abdelmoneim; RaMell Ross; Karoun Demirjian
Episode: S2025 E7157 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
January 31, 2025
Norman Eisen and Kim Lane Scheppele; Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui; Chris Hayes
Episode: S2025 E7155 | 55:47
Watch 55:39
Amanpour and Company
January 30, 2025
Miles O'Brien; Gina McCarthy; Jessica Hecht; Bill Irwin; Anne Neuberger
Episode: S2025 E7154 | 55:39
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
January 29, 2025
Sen. Chris Van Hollen; Oliver McTernan; Chris Whipple
Episode: S2025 E7153 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
January 28, 2025
Benji Backer; Lisa Friedman; Nabih Bulos; Gabor Maté
Episode: S2025 E7152 | 55:47
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
January 27, 2025
Zvi Solow; Selma van de Perre; Elie Wiesel; Zahra Joya; Jonathan Blitzer
Episode: S2025 E7151 | 55:41
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
January 24, 2025
Josh Paul; Mike Leigh; Marianne Jean-Baptiste; Rebecca Winthrop; Jenny Anderson
Episode: S2025 E7150 | 55:45
Watch 55:29
Amanpour and Company
January 23, 2025
David Miliband; Jelani Cobb; Noah Feldman
Episode: S2025 E7149 | 55:29
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
January 22, 2025
John Sawers; Bianna Golodryga; Husam Zomlot; Paul Rosenzweig
Episode: S2025 E7148 | 55:35
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
January 21, 2025
Kevin Liptak; Erika Andiola and Andrea Martinez; Asma Mustafa; Sen. Ron Wyden
Episode: S2025 E7147 | 55:47