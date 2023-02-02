© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

February 3, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 5156 | 55m 38s

Fresh off a Golden Globe Award for her virtuoso performance in "Everything Everywhere All at Once," Yeoh leads the list of contenders for this year’s Best Actress Oscar. After a terrifying escape from North Korea involving rape, slavery and imprisonment, Jihyun Park met Seh-Lynn Chai. Eddie Izzard has developed Charles Dickens’ "Great Expectations" into a solo show, playing all 19 characters.

Aired: 02/02/23
February 3, 2023
Michelle Yeoh on "Everything Everywhere All At Once"
Amanpour and Company
Michelle Yeoh on "Everything Everywhere All At Once"
Michelle Yeoh joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5156 | 2:04
Eddie Izzard on Acting, Marathons, and Activism
Amanpour and Company
Eddie Izzard on Acting, Marathons, and Activism
Eddie Izzard joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5156 | 17:46
Why Diverse Democracies Fall Apart and How They Can Endure
Amanpour and Company
Why Diverse Democracies Fall Apart and How They Can Endure
Yascha Mounk joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5155 | 16:38
February 2, 2023
Amanpour and Company
February 2, 2023
Shevaun Haviland and Stephanie Flanders; Gina Prince-Bythewood; Yascha Mounk
Episode: S2023 E5155 | 55:38
The Fight for Paid Family Leave Unites Lawmakers
Amanpour and Company
The Fight for Paid Family Leave Unites Lawmakers
Rep. Chrissy Houlahan and Rep. Stephanie Bice join the show.
Clip: S2023 E5154 | 17:08
February 1, 2023
Amanpour and Company
February 1, 2023
Jelani Cobb; Santiago Mitre and Luis Moreno Ocampo; Chrissy Houlahan and Stephanie Bice
Episode: S2023 E5154 | 55:28
January 31, 2023
Amanpour and Company
January 31, 2023
Diana Buttu; Dennis Ross; Paul Feig; Dr. Robert Waldinger
Episode: S2023 E5153 | 55:38
Lessons from the World’s Longest Happiness Study
Amanpour and Company
Lessons from the World’s Longest Happiness Study
Dr. Robert Waldinger joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5153 | 17:44
Jodi Kantor of the Supreme Court Abortion Leak
Amanpour and Company
Jodi Kantor of the Supreme Court Abortion Leak
Jodi Kantor joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5152 | 17:26
January 30, 2023
Amanpour and Company
January 30, 2023
Earle J. Fisher and Joanna Schwartz; V; Jodi Kantor
Episode: S2023 E5152 | 55:38
