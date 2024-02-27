February 29, 2024

Extras
Mark Regev, Special Adviser to the Israeli Prime Minister, joins the show.
"LatinoLand" author Marie Arana joins the show.
Dr. Jonathan Metzl discusses his new book "What We've Become."
Jan Egeland; Jodie Foster and Kali Reis; Alexander Ward
Alexander Ward joins the show.
Barak Ravid; Khaled Elgindy; Nathalie Loiseau; Muhammad Yunus; Michele Norris
Michele Norris discusses her new book "Our Hidden Conversations."
U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine’s Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker joins the show.
Victoria Nuland; Sergey Markov; Oleksiy Goncharenko; Gita Gopinath
All
-
All
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2024
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Philippe Lazzarini; Lawrence Wright; Dr. Jonathan Metzl
Jan Egeland; Jodie Foster and Kali Reis; Alexander Ward
Barak Ravid; Khaled Elgindy; Nathalie Loiseau; Muhammad Yunus; Michele Norris
Victoria Nuland; Sergey Markov; Oleksiy Goncharenko; Gita Gopinath
Diane Foley and Colum McCann; Yevgenia Albats; Alexei Ratmansky
Dmytro Kuleba; Jonathan Glazer; Aluf Benn
Volodymyr Zelensky; Jens Stoltenberg, Kaja Kallas and Pete Ricketts; Alejandro Mayorkas
Nina Khrushcheva; Hillary Clinton; Mikhail Zygar and Peter Pomerantsev; Evgenia Kara-Murza
Kurt Volker and General Philip Breedlove; Dr. Tariq Haddad; Dominic Erdozain