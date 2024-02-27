February 28, 2024

Extras
Dr. Jonathan Metzl discusses his new book "What We've Become."
Jan Egeland; Jodie Foster and Kali Reis; Alexander Ward
Alexander Ward joins the show.
Barak Ravid; Khaled Elgindy; Nathalie Loiseau; Muhammad Yunus; Michele Norris
Michele Norris discusses her new book "Our Hidden Conversations."
U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine’s Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker joins the show.
Victoria Nuland; Sergey Markov; Oleksiy Goncharenko; Gita Gopinath
First Deputy Managing Director of the IMF Gita Gopinath on the state of the world economy.
Yevgenia Albats joins the show.
All
-
All
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2024
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Jan Egeland; Jodie Foster and Kali Reis; Alexander Ward
Barak Ravid; Khaled Elgindy; Nathalie Loiseau; Muhammad Yunus; Michele Norris
Victoria Nuland; Sergey Markov; Oleksiy Goncharenko; Gita Gopinath
Diane Foley and Colum McCann; Yevgenia Albats; Alexei Ratmansky
Dmytro Kuleba; Jonathan Glazer; Aluf Benn
Volodymyr Zelensky; Jens Stoltenberg, Kaja Kallas and Pete Ricketts; Alejandro Mayorkas
Nina Khrushcheva; Hillary Clinton; Mikhail Zygar and Peter Pomerantsev; Evgenia Kara-Murza
Kurt Volker and General Philip Breedlove; Dr. Tariq Haddad; Dominic Erdozain
Michael Mann; Kim Daniels; Ganesh Sitaraman