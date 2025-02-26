© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

February 27, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7174

Fmr UK Ambassador to the US Sir Peter Westmacott weighs in on where the relationship between the US and Ukraine may be heading and what the UK's role may be. Former Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov also offers his opinion on US-Ukraine relations. Grief expert David Kessler says that in a world overwhelmed by constant crises we are becoming "grief illiterate."

Aired: 02/26/25
Watch 17:32
Amanpour and Company
Plane Crashes, Wildfires, War: Processing Grief in a World of Constant Crises
David Kessler discusses how to grieve in a world of constant crises.
Clip: S2025 E7174 | 17:32
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
February 26, 2025
Ben Wallace; Gregg Nunziata; Theodore R. Johnson
Episode: S2025 E7173 | 55:47
Watch 18:13
Amanpour and Company
Fmr. Navy Commander on Trump’s Purge of the Pentagon
Theodore R. Johnson joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7173 | 18:13
Watch 55:34
Amanpour and Company
February 25, 2025
Andrew McCabe; Comfort Ero; Bill Browder
Episode: S2025 E7172 | 55:34
Watch 17:56
Amanpour and Company
Bill Browder on the $300 Billion in Frozen Assets That Could Save Ukraine
Bill Browder discusses the impact of Donald Trump's new strategy on Russia.
Clip: S2025 E7172 | 17:56
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
February 24, 2025
Nick Paton Walsh; Andrey Kurkov; Constanze Stelzenmüller and David Broder; Kenneth Roth
Episode: S2025 E7171 | 55:47
Watch 17:58
Amanpour and Company
“The Autocrats Feel Emboldened:” Kenneth Roth on the Fight for Human Rights
Kenneth Roth joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7171 | 17:58
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
February 21, 2025
M. Gessen; Kaja Kallas and Ayman Safadi; Rep. Jahana Hayes
Episode: S2025 E7170 | 55:47
Watch 17:38
Amanpour and Company
If Trump Dismantles the Dept. of Education, Who Will Pay the Biggest Price?
Rep. Jahana Hayes joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7170 | 17:38
Watch 17:29
Amanpour and Company
What Does Race Have to Do With America’s Foreclosure Crisis?
Bernadette Atuahene joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7169 | 17:29
