Amanpour and Company

February 22, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6169 | 55m 53s

Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland discusses U.S. support for Ukraine. Former Russian MP Sergey Markov talks about suppression in Russia in the wake of Navalny's death. Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Goncharenko discusses the current state of the war. Gita Gopinath First Deputy Managing Director of the IMF explains the geopolitical climate's effect on the world economy.

Aired: 02/21/24
Watch 17:23
Amanpour and Company
Is the World at Risk of a New Economic Cold War?
First Deputy Managing Director of the IMF Gita Gopinath on the state of the world economy.
Clip: S2024 E6169 | 17:23
Watch 19:03
Amanpour and Company
Alexey Navalny’s Mentor: Putin Is “Evil, and a Killer”
Yevgenia Albats joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6168 | 19:03
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
February 21, 2024
Diane Foley and Colum McCann; Yevgenia Albats; Alexei Ratmansky
Episode: S2024 E6168 | 55:41
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
February 20, 2024
Dmytro Kuleba; Jonathan Glazer; Aluf Benn
Episode: S2024 E6167 | 55:36
Watch 17:18
Amanpour and Company
Haaretz EIC on Netanyahu & “Israel’s Self-Destruction”
Haaretz Editor-in-Chief Aluf Benn discusses his recent piece critiquing Netanyahu.
Clip: S2024 E6167 | 17:18
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
February 19, 2024
Volodymyr Zelensky; Jens Stoltenberg, Kaja Kallas and Pete Ricketts; Alejandro Mayorkas
Episode: S2024 E6166 | 55:53
Watch 6:15
Amanpour and Company
Homeland Security Secy. Mayorkas Reacts to His Impeachment
Alejandro Mayorkas joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6166 | 6:15
Watch 5:02
Amanpour and Company
Can Ukraine Win? Zelensky and Christiane Amanpour Discuss
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6166 | 5:02
Watch 5:40
Amanpour and Company
Hillary Clinton Reacts to Alexey Navalny's Death
Hillary Clinton joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6165 | 5:40
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
February 16, 2024
Nina Khrushcheva; Hillary Clinton; Mikhail Zygar and Peter Pomerantsev; Evgenia Kara-Murza
Episode: S2024 E6165 | 55:54
