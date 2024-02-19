© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is benefit for member through
Sign-In
Amanpour and Company

February 20, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6167 | 55m 36s

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba expresses concern over the endurance of Ukraine's allies at a time when his troops need weapons. Director Jonathan Glazer speaks about his Oscar-nominated and BAFTA-winning film "The Zone of Interest." Haaretz Editor-in-Chief, Aluf Benn discusses his recent piece, "Israel’s Self-Destruction: Netanyahu, the Palestinians, and the Price of Neglect."

Aired: 02/19/24
Extras
Watch 17:18
Amanpour and Company
Haaretz EIC on Netanyahu & “Israel’s Self-Destruction”
Haaretz Editor-in-Chief Aluf Benn discusses his recent piece critiquing Netanyahu.
Clip: S2024 E6167 | 17:18
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
February 19, 2024
Volodymyr Zelensky; Jens Stoltenberg, Kaja Kallas and Pete Ricketts; Alejandro Mayorkas
Episode: S2024 E6166 | 55:53
Watch 6:15
Amanpour and Company
Homeland Security Secy. Mayorkas Reacts to His Impeachment
Alejandro Mayorkas joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6166 | 6:15
Watch 5:02
Amanpour and Company
Can Ukraine Win? Zelensky and Christiane Amanpour Discuss
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6166 | 5:02
Watch 5:40
Amanpour and Company
Hillary Clinton Reacts to Alexey Navalny's Death
Hillary Clinton joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6165 | 5:40
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
February 16, 2024
Nina Khrushcheva; Hillary Clinton; Mikhail Zygar and Peter Pomerantsev; Evgenia Kara-Murza
Episode: S2024 E6165 | 55:54
Watch 5:07
Amanpour and Company
Wife of Imprisoned Russian Dissident on Navalny's Death
Evgenia Kara-Murza joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6165 | 5:07
Watch 18:25
Amanpour and Company
He Says 100+ Family Members in Gaza Have Been Killed
Dr. Tariq Haddad joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6164 | 18:25
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
February 15, 2024
Kurt Volker and General Philip Breedlove; Dr. Tariq Haddad; Dominic Erdozain
Episode: S2024 E6164 | 55:36
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
February 14, 2024
Michael Mann; Kim Daniels; Ganesh Sitaraman
Episode: S2024 E6163 | 55:43
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
February 19, 2024
Volodymyr Zelensky; Jens Stoltenberg, Kaja Kallas and Pete Ricketts; Alejandro Mayorkas
Episode: S2024 E6166 | 55:53
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
February 16, 2024
Nina Khrushcheva; Hillary Clinton; Mikhail Zygar and Peter Pomerantsev; Evgenia Kara-Murza
Episode: S2024 E6165 | 55:54
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
February 15, 2024
Kurt Volker and General Philip Breedlove; Dr. Tariq Haddad; Dominic Erdozain
Episode: S2024 E6164 | 55:36
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
February 14, 2024
Michael Mann; Kim Daniels; Ganesh Sitaraman
Episode: S2024 E6163 | 55:43
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
February 13, 2024
Marwan Muasher; Matt Damon; Benjamin Herold
Episode: S2024 E6162 | 55:53
Watch 55:30
Amanpour and Company
February 12, 2024
Angus King; Yael Noy; Sarah Helm; Jared Cohen
Episode: S2024 E6161 | 55:30
Watch 55:22
Amanpour and Company
February 9, 2024
Jonathan Blitzer; Nina Khrushcheva; Tom McCarthy and Mark Ruffalo; Calvin Trillin
Episode: S2024 E6160 | 55:22
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
February 8, 2024
John Avlon; Al Gore; Jennifer Kim; Ins Choi; Miles Mitchell; Alex Honnold; Heïdi Sevestre
Episode: S2024 E6159 | 55:50
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
February 7, 2024
Richard Haass; Rose Gottemoeller; Aleema Khan; David Graham
Episode: S2024 E6158 | 55:42
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
February 6, 2024
Simon Rosenberg; Hisham Al-Omeisy; Brian Klaas
Episode: S2024 E6157 | 55:53