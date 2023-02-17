© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

February 20, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 5167 | 55m 37s

Christiane is at the Munich Security conference. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and NATO secretary General Jens Stoltenberg join her to reflect on the one year anniversary of Putin's war in Ukraine. Political Anthropologist Dr. Eric Reinhart explains why doctors in the U.S. are demoralized.

Aired: 02/19/23
February 20, 2023
Why Are Doctors Quitting? A Physician Weighs In
Amanpour and Company
Why Are Doctors Quitting? A Physician Weighs In
Dr. Eric Reinhart explains why doctors are demoralized.
A Nat Geo Explorer’s Quest to Help Solve Drought
Amanpour and Company
A Nat Geo Explorer’s Quest to Help Solve Drought
Erica Gies joins the show.
February 17, 2023
Amanpour and Company
February 17, 2023
Olaf Scholz; James Cleverly; Oksana Masters; Erica Gies
New Documentary: "The Flagmakers"
Amanpour and Company
New Documentary: "The Flagmakers"
Directors Sharon Liese and Cynthia Wade discuss their new film.
February 16, 2023
Amanpour and Company
February 16, 2023
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie; Jere Van Dyk; Sharon Liese; Cynthia Wade
February 15, 2023
Amanpour and Company
February 15, 2023
Félix Maradiaga & Juan Sebastián Chamorro; Maria Pevchikh; William Timmons & Derek Kilmer
How the Bipartisan Committee to Fix Congress Got Things Done
Amanpour and Company
How the Bipartisan Committee to Fix Congress Got Things Done
Democrat Derek Kilmer and Republican William Timmons join the show.
Bill Browder: Putin Thinks He Can Outlast Us
Amanpour and Company
Bill Browder: Putin Thinks He Can Outlast Us
Bill Browder discusses sanctions on Russia.
February 14, 2023
Amanpour and Company
February 14, 2023
Yael German; Robert Ford; Bill Browder
These Veterans Are Combating Extremism at Home
Amanpour and Company
These Veterans Are Combating Extremism at Home
Kristofer Goldsmith joins the show.
